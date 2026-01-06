In Pictures

Deadly floods devastate Indonesia, leaving families displaced and homeless

More than 1,170 lives have been lost as floods hit North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh, leaving communities in crisis.

Across Aceh Tamiang, those with houses still standing are trying desperately to clear mud and debris from their properties. But many people have been left with nothing.
By Jessica Washington
Published On 6 Jan 2026

Aceh Tamiang, Indonesia – Rahmadani and her nine-year-old son Dimas lost their home when catastrophic flooding ravaged their rented residence in Aceh Tamiang, located in Indonesia’s eastern Aceh province.

Initially seeking refuge on a roadside immediately following the disaster, they relocated to a tent just metres from their ruined house three weeks later.

The devastating floods in December killed at least 1,170 people across North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh provinces. Weeks after the disaster, numerous displaced victims continue to shelter in temporary tents.

Aceh province suffered the most severe impact, with Aceh Tamiang among the regions hit hardest.

For Rahmadani, her son’s health remains her primary concern. Dimas, who sustained an injury as an infant, is unable to walk or speak.

“Before the floods, we always took him to the doctor, and he was well cared for, so he was healthy. After the floods, we could not go to see a doctor. Even if there is assistance, it is just food aid,” she said.

“His head is swollen, so he needs to take medication and vitamins. The medication isn’t expensive, but now we don’t have any money. My child is in pain, but I can only put him in a sling while I try to earn some money.”

Some villages have been almost completely wiped out, and many say they are not receiving the help they need.
Massiani is living in a tent with her extended family. There are more than 14 of them sharing one tent. She said she is thankful to have received a tent, after sheltering under a scrap plastic for days. But she said there is still no toilet nearby, and the conditions are not sanitary.
Al Jazeera observed that some households have received tents from government agencies, but many families are still staying in shelters they assembled on their own, using plastic scraps and debris from the floods.
Rahmadani and her son Dimas.
Debris is still scattered throughout Aceh Tamiang, and thick mud still covers the area.
Nuraini said her home, which once belonged to her parents, is destroyed and covered in logs. Her possessions, like her kitchen appliances, are broken and scattered everywhere, and covered in mud. “Our lives are difficult. We are like beggars, asking for help here and there. We have to wait for people to give us rice just so we can eat.”
Environmental groups say deforestation on the island of Sumatra has made communities more vulnerable to extremely severe natural disasters because the capacity of the ecosystem to absorb water has been undermined.
Juliette Apin has run a furniture store in Aceh Tamiang since 1993. “Our merchandise is scattered everywhere, fallen and damaged. Our losses amount to hundreds of millions of rupiah,” she said.
The floods and landslides mark the deadliest disaster in Indonesia since the 2018 earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi.
Aceh is the worst affected out of the three affected provinces, with close to 40,000 destroyed homes.
People in Aceh Tamiang said they feel as though they are starting from nothing. Many said they are hoping they will be relocated. Temporary housing units are under construction in Aceh Tamiang.
Juliette and her workers have been cleaning out the store since the floodwaters receded. Juliette said 95 percent of their products have been destroyed, and need to be thrown away.
Many parents told Al Jazeera their children have been unwell since the floods. Many of them have severe coughs.
Residents in Kota Lintang Bawah, Aceh Tamiang, said most people in their village had still not received tents from government agencies.
