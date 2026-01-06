Deadly floods devastate Indonesia, leaving families displaced and homeless

Aceh Tamiang, Indonesia – Rahmadani and her nine-year-old son Dimas lost their home when catastrophic flooding ravaged their rented residence in Aceh Tamiang, located in Indonesia’s eastern Aceh province.

Initially seeking refuge on a roadside immediately following the disaster, they relocated to a tent just metres from their ruined house three weeks later.

The devastating floods in December killed at least 1,170 people across North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh provinces. Weeks after the disaster, numerous displaced victims continue to shelter in temporary tents.

Aceh province suffered the most severe impact, with Aceh Tamiang among the regions hit hardest.

For Rahmadani, her son’s health remains her primary concern. Dimas, who sustained an injury as an infant, is unable to walk or speak.

“Before the floods, we always took him to the doctor, and he was well cared for, so he was healthy. After the floods, we could not go to see a doctor. Even if there is assistance, it is just food aid,” she said.

“His head is swollen, so he needs to take medication and vitamins. The medication isn’t expensive, but now we don’t have any money. My child is in pain, but I can only put him in a sling while I try to earn some money.”