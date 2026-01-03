Photos: Aftermath of US air strikes in Venezuela

United States President Donald Trump has announced that American forces conducted air strikes against Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores in a swift overnight military operation following months of escalating tensions.

Venezuela’s government on Saturday reported US strikes across three states beyond the capital, Caracas, while Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro released a more extensive list of targeted locations.

The military action follows months of conflict with the US, which has accused Maduro of involvement in drug trafficking – allegations the president has consistently denied. Since September, the US has conducted at least 20 air strikes in waters near Venezuela.

With Maduro’s exact current location unknown, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez would assume power under Venezuelan law, though no confirmation of this transition has emerged. Rodriguez issued a statement after the attack demanding proof that Maduro and his wife are alive.

The operation lasted under 30 minutes, with at least seven explosions driving people into the streets, while others turned to social media to document the events. Rodriguez confirmed casualties among Venezuelan civilians and military personnel but provided no specific numbers.