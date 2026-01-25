In Pictures

Week in Pictures: From Minneapolis turmoil to Israeli attacks on Gaza

A global roundup of some of last week’s events.

Demonstrators hold a banner and flags in support of Palestinians during a protest in relation to the ceasefire in Gaza, in Dublin, Ireland. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
By Showkat Shafi
Published On 25 Jan 2026

From pro-Palestine protests in Ireland and jubilant celebrations in Dakar following Senegal’s African Cup of Nations football victory to demonstrations supporting the abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and United States President Donald Trump’s signing ceremony for his Board of Peace in Davos, Switzerland, as tensions soar back in the US state of Minnesota over another deadly shooting by a federal agent, here is a look at the week in photos.

Protesters chant and bang on rubbish bins as they stand behind a makeshift barricade during a protest in response to the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was shot by a US Border Patrol officer earlier in the day in Minneapolis. [Adam Gray/AP Photo]
The Senegalese football team rides through thousands of cheering fans celebrating their victory in the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament, in Dakar, Senegal. [Misper Apawu/AP Photo]
Mourners carry the body of Abd Shaat, one of the three Palestinian journalists killed in an Israeli attack on an Egyptian committee's vehicle, during his funeral in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
A demonstrator holds a portrait depicting abducted President Nicolas Maduro, as supporters of Venezuela's government march during a rally to demand the release of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, following their capture by US forces during recent US raids on the country, in Caracas, Venezuela. [Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters]
People climb over the damaged al-Rashid Bridge, with some crossing on foot, after it was destroyed as Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces withdrew, a day after government forces took control of the area on the outskirts of Raqqa, northeastern Syria. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
US President Donald Trump holds the charter during a signing ceremony on his Board of Peace initiative at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. [Markus Schreiber/AP Photo]
Rescue workers and firefighters work with heavy machinery to search through the rubble of a burned building of a multistorey shopping plaza following a massive fire in Karachi, Pakistan. [Ali Raza/AP Photo]
People burn US and Israeli flags during a rally in support of the Iranian government, in Istanbul, Turkiye. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]
Security forces inspect the site of a deadly car bomb attack near the southern port city of Aden, Yemen. [Reuters]