In Pictures
Week in Pictures: From Minneapolis turmoil to Israeli attacks on Gaza
A global roundup of some of last week’s events.
Published On 25 Jan 2026
From pro-Palestine protests in Ireland and jubilant celebrations in Dakar following Senegal’s African Cup of Nations football victory to demonstrations supporting the abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and United States President Donald Trump’s signing ceremony for his Board of Peace in Davos, Switzerland, as tensions soar back in the US state of Minnesota over another deadly shooting by a federal agent, here is a look at the week in photos.
Advertisement
Advertisement