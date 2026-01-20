Doha, Qatar – The ninth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026) has opened in Qatar’s capital, bringing together leading security and defence companies from around the world.

Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, this week’s event showcases the manufacturers’ latest technologies, including advanced systems related to naval shipbuilding, counterpiracy and communications, among others.

Countries represented at DIMDEX include Turkiye, the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and France, with a number of contracts, memoranda of understanding and strategic agreements signed by the end of the first day on Monday.

One of the centrepieces of DIMDEX is the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC), which brings together military and government officials and defence industry leaders. This year’s focus is on defence diplomacy and challenges to maritime security.

The exhibition takes place against a tense regional backdrop.

In June of last year, Iran launched a missile attack at a military base hosting US troops in Qatar in retaliation for US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, raising fears of a wider confrontation and underscoring the vulnerability of Gulf states that host foreign forces.

While there were no casualties, the exchange reinforced longstanding concerns in the region that any escalation between the US and Iran could quickly spill over into nearby countries and critical maritime routes.