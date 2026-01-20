In Pictures

Doha hosts maritime defence exhibition amid rising regional tensions

DIMDEX 2026 opens in Qatari capital, bringing together industry leaders and military officials.

Doha hosts Maritime defence exhibition amid rising Gulf tensions
A full-size model of the YFQ-42A Collaborative Combat Aircraft that is developed by Genereal Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the US Air Force. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi
Published On 20 Jan 2026

Doha, Qatar – The ninth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026) has opened in Qatar’s capital, bringing together leading security and defence companies from around the world.

Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, this week’s event showcases the manufacturers’ latest technologies, including advanced systems related to naval shipbuilding, counterpiracy and communications, among others.

Countries represented at DIMDEX include Turkiye, the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and France, with a number of contracts, memoranda of understanding and strategic agreements signed by the end of the first day on Monday.

One of the centrepieces of DIMDEX is the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC), which brings together military and government officials and defence industry leaders. This year’s focus is on defence diplomacy and challenges to maritime security.

The exhibition takes place against a tense regional backdrop.

In June of last year, Iran launched a missile attack at a military base hosting US troops in Qatar in retaliation for US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, raising fears of a wider confrontation and underscoring the vulnerability of Gulf states that host foreign forces.

While there were no casualties, the exchange reinforced longstanding concerns in the region that any escalation between the US and Iran could quickly spill over into nearby countries and critical maritime routes.

The theme of this year's exhibition is “A Global Hub for Defence Innovations – Invest in Possibilities to Shape a Secure Tomorrow.” [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The event also features a series of exhibitor-led workshops on maritime security. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
More than 200 security and defence companies are attending this year. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A Patriot missile canister launched during the "Breaking the Spears" interception operation in Qatar last June is on display at the event. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A drone equipped with surveillance equipment is displayed by one of the exhibitors. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Countries represented at DIMDEX include Turkiye, the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and France. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The exhibition opened on Monday and will close on Thursday. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Apart from showcasing cutting-edge technology and enabling deals, the exhibition is billed as an event that provides a platform for dialogue on key defence and security issues. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Featuring eight international pavilions, the exhibition is expected to welcome more than 130 delegations. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]