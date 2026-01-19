Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe in two southern regions on Sunday, as raging wildfires forced more than 50,000 people to evacuate and killed at least 18 people.

According to Chile’s forestry agency CONAF, firefighters were battling 24 active fires across the country as of Sunday morning, with the largest in the regions of Nuble and Biobio, where the government declared the emergency. The regions lie about 500km (310 miles) south of the capital, Santiago.

“In light of the serious ongoing wildfires, I have decided to declare a state of catastrophe in the regions of Ñuble and Biobío. All resources are available,” Boric said in a post on X.

Fires have consumed nearly 8,500 hectares (21,000 acres) in the two regions so far, threatening multiple communities and prompting the authorities to issue evacuation orders.

Officials say adverse conditions, including strong winds and high temperatures, have helped the wildfires spread and made it harder for firefighters to bring them under control. Much of Chile was under extreme heat alerts, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 38C (100F) from Santiago to Biobio on Sunday and Monday.

Wildfires have severely affected south-central Chile in recent years amid growing evidence of the impact of climate change in the South American country, including extreme weather, droughts and floods.

In February 2024, several fires broke out simultaneously near the city of Vina del Mar, northwest of Santiago, resulting in 138 deaths, according to the public prosecutor’s office.