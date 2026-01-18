In Pictures

Gallery|Crimes Against Humanity

Week in pictures: From anti-Trump protests in Greenland to Uganda elections

A global roundup of some of last week’s events.

Venezuelan transport workers travel in a caravan in support of captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, over a week after the U.S. launched a strike on the country, in Caracas
Venezuelan transport workers formed a caravan through Caracas in a show of support for President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were abducted during a United States military strike against Venezuela. [Maxwell Briceno/Reuters]
By Al Jazeera and Agencies and News Agencies
Published On 18 Jan 2026

From Syria’s military capture of the strategic towns of Tabqa and Maskana from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during its lightning advance in northern Syria, to the funerals of security personnel killed during recent unrest in Tehran and demonstrations in support of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, here is a look at the week in photos.

People welcome Syrian army following the withdrawal of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Maskanah, Syria
People welcome the Syrian army following the withdrawal of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Maskana, Syria. [Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters]
Iranians mourn during the funerals of security forces personnel killed in recent protests in Tehran
Iranians gather in mourning at the funerals of security personnel killed during recent unrest in Tehran. On January 14, 2026, a funeral ceremony commenced in the capital for more than 100 members of security forces and others who lost their lives in the wave of protests that shook the country, according to state television. [Atta Kenare/AFP]
Morocco's defender #02 Achraf Hakimi celebrates after the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) semi-final football match between Nigeria and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat
Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi celebrates following the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal football match between Nigeria and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat. [Paul Ellis/AFP]
Police officers detain a voter on the ground near a polling station in Kampala
Police officers detain a voter on the ground near a polling station in Kampala on January 15, 2026, during Uganda's 2026 general elections. The voting day was marked by chaos, unfolding under an internet blackout and experiencing significant delays due to technical failures. According to official results, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni secured his seventh term, winning nearly 72 percent of the vote and extending his 40-year rule. [Badru Katumba/AFP]
Construction workers look at the wreckage of a train that crashed when a construction crane collapsed the day before, in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province
Construction workers examine the wreckage of a passenger train struck by a collapsed construction crane in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province. The devastating incident claimed at least 28 lives and left 64 people injured. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]
Members of the New York State Nurses Association union picket outside Mount Sinai Hospital, during their strike in New York City
Members of the New York State Nurses Association union picket outside Mount Sinai Hospital during their strike in New York, US. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
A man carries a piece of wood at a displacement camp sheltering Palestinians on a beach amid stormy weather in Gaza City
A man transports a wooden plank through a displacement camp on a Gaza City beach, where Palestinians seek shelter amid stormy conditions. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Cubans bid farewell to the funeral procession carrying the remains of the 32 Cuban soldiers who died during the US incursion to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro
Cubans gathered along Boyeros Avenue in Havana to pay their final respects as the funeral procession passed, carrying the remains of 32 Cuban soldiers who perished during US military operations aimed at capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. [Yamil Lage/AFP]
Greenland
Thousands of Greenlanders trudged determinedly across snow-covered terrain in protest against US President Donald Trump. Bearing protest signs, waving Greenlandic flags, and chanting "Greenland is not for sale", they demonstrated solidarity with their autonomous government amid growing concerns about potential US acquisition of their territory. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]