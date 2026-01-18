In Pictures
Week in pictures: From anti-Trump protests in Greenland to Uganda elections
A global roundup of some of last week’s events.
Published On 18 Jan 2026
From Syria’s military capture of the strategic towns of Tabqa and Maskana from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during its lightning advance in northern Syria, to the funerals of security personnel killed during recent unrest in Tehran and demonstrations in support of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, here is a look at the week in photos.
Advertisement
Advertisement