Photos: Power outages leave people in freezing conditions in Kyiv

People enduring freezing apartments and snow-covered streets due to limited power in Ukraine’s war-stricken capital.

An elderly woman plays a piano in the dark.
Physiotherapist Raisa Derhachova, 89, lives alone and occasionally plays the piano despite what she calls 'this terrifying cold'. She said: 'Of course, it's hard to survive this. We survived World War II, and now this terrible war is upon us' [Dan Bashakov/AP Photo]
By AP
Published On 16 Jan 2026

Emergency repair crews are working tirelessly to restore power in Ukraine’s Kyiv region, after relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure left residents exposed during the coldest winter in years.

In Boryspil, a town of approximately 60,000 people, workers are dismantling and rebuilding damaged electrical systems in harsh conditions. They labour in -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) temperatures from early morning until midnight, according to Yurii Bryzh, who leads the Boryspil regional department at power company DTEK.

Although they have managed to restore power for four hours per day, Bryzh explained the recurring challenge: “When the power comes back on, people turn on all the electrical equipment that is available in the house” to quickly wash, cook, or recharge devices, causing the system to collapse again.

Civilians face acute hardship amid what Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described as the longest and most widespread outages since Russia’s full-scale invasion nearly four years ago, with some homes without electricity for days.

Apartments throughout the capital are freezing. Residents venture outside in multiple layers against the bone-chilling cold. Snow blankets the city, and at night, streets remain dark with apartment buildings showing no signs of light.

Scientists Mykhailo, 39, and Hanna, 43, report that the temperature in their 5-year-old daughter Maria’s bedroom has plummeted to -15C (5F). While they can cook on their gas stove, nights require the family to huddle together under multiple blankets. “We have to use all the blankets we have in the house,” Hanna said.

The couple takes Maria to work with them during the day, since their workplace has a generator, while her kindergarten lacks heating. Their apartment’s Christmas decorations remain visible only when illuminated by torches.

Zinaida Hlyha, 76, heats water on her gas stove and places bottles in her bed for warmth. She refuses to complain, noting that Ukrainian soldiers on the approximately 1,000km (620-mile) front line face worse conditions.

“Of course it’s hard, but if you imagine what our guys in the trenches are going through now, you have to endure,” she said. “What can you do? This is war.”

Electricians carry out emergency repairs on a power pole after a transformer burned out due to a voltage surge caused by Russian air attacks on the country's energy infrastructure in Kyiv region. [Dan Bashakov/AP Photo]
A woman gets warm with a hot cup of tea at an emergency center set up to support people during power outages in Boryspil, Ukraine. [Dan Bashakov/AP Photo]
A family stands together in a room lit by a flashlight during a blackout. [Dan Bashakov/AP Photo]
Tetiana Tatarenkova shines a flashlight as she goes to see her neighbour during a blackout in Kyiv. [Dan Bashakov/AP Photo]
Tetiana Tatarenko, whose two sons are fighting in the war, became more fearful of nighttime attacks after a drone struck the neighboring building. In her cold apartment, she feels that normal life has ceased. 'It's as if life in the house has stopped, that's the feeling,' she said. [Dan Bashakov/AP Photo]
Raisa Derhachova holds a homemade flashlight during a power outage. [Dan Bashakov/AP Photo]
Lyudmila Kopal, wearing warm clothes, shines a flashlight as she stands by a Christmas tree during a blackout. [Danyil Bashakov/AP Photo]
A woman charges her phone in one of the tents set up by the emergency service. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Electricians carry out emergency repairs on a power pole after a transformer burned out due to a voltage surge. [Dan Bashakov/AP Photo]