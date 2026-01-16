In Pictures

Gallery

Residents flee as fire devastates Seoul shanty town

Guryong, on outskirts of South Korean capital, carries high fire risk due to cramped homes built with combustible materials, experts warn.

Fire breaks out in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town
Firefighters respond to a blaze at Guryong village, the final remaining shanty town in Seoul's affluent Gangnam district. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
By News Agencies
Published On 16 Jan 2026

Save

A massive blaze has swept through a shanty town on the outskirts of the South Korean capital, Seoul, destroying homes and sending residents fleeing.

Nearly 300 firefighters fought the fire on Friday as it threatened Guryong, an impoverished area of the affluent Gangnam district in southern Seoul. No injuries or deaths have been reported thus far.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze about six hours after it started, according to officials.

Local fire officer Jeong Gwang-hun told reporters during a televised briefing that emergency teams were conducting thorough searches of all damaged buildings for possible victims.

More than 1,200 personnel, including firefighters and police officers, responded to the crisis, Jeong said, adding that the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The hillside community has suffered recurrent fires over the years, a risk experts link to its crowded dwellings constructed with highly combustible materials.

Guryong stands in stark contrast to neighbouring areas of Seoul, which feature towering luxury apartments and high-end shopping centres, highlighting South Korea’s extreme wealth inequality.

The settlement formed in the 1980s as a haven for those displaced during sweeping urban development programmes.

During this time, hundreds of thousands of Seoul residents were forced from slums and poor neighbourhoods, a process the military-backed government considered necessary to enhance the city’s appearance before visitors arrived for the 1988 Olympic Games.

Advertisement
Fire breaks out in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town
Residents flee Guryong as fire engulfs the area. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
Advertisement
Fire breaks out in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town
The fire erupted at about 5am local time (20:00 GMT) on Friday, prompting authorities to elevate the fire alert to the second-highest level. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
Fire breaks out in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town
Guryong sits at the edge of Seoul's affluent Gangnam district, renowned as South Korea's most exclusive neighbourhood and home to some of the nation's highest real estate prices. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
Fire breaks out in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town
South Korean Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung directed officials to "mobilise all available personnel and equipment to focus fully on rescuing lives and extinguishing the fire," according to the Yonhap News Agency. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
Fire breaks out in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town
The dilapidated housing in the village emerged during the 1970s and 1980s, when impoverished residents were displaced from the capital amid significant urban renewal projects, including developments for the Asian Games and the Seoul Olympics. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
Fire breaks out in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town
The village's makeshift homes are tightly clustered and constructed with highly combustible materials - vinyl sheets, plywood, and styrofoam - creating significant fire hazards, according to the fire department's assessment following a 2023 blaze. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
Advertisement
Fire breaks out in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town
Most residents have vacated Guryong, though approximately 336 households still remain, according to the Gangnam District city planning department. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
Fire breaks out in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town
No casualties have been reported, though 47 residents of Guryong Village were evacuated, according to an official at the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
Fire breaks out in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town
"I was asleep until a neighbour called saying there was a fire. I ran out and saw the flames already spreading," said Kim Ok-im, 69, who has lived in the area for nearly 30 years. "A few years ago, a flood swept everything away, and now it feels like fire will take the rest," she said, expressing concern about her future living situation if her home were to be destroyed. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]