Morocco and Senegal celebrate advancing to the AFCON final showdown

Senegal will now face host nation Morocco in the final, following Morocco’s penalty shootout triumph over Nigeria.

Morocco and Senegal celebrate advancing to the AFCON final showdown
Morocco fans celebrate on the streets after winning their semifinal against Nigeria. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Published On 15 Jan 2026

Jubilant crowds filled the streets across Morocco and Senegal as both nations celebrated advancing to the AFCON football final, with Morocco defeating Nigeria and Senegal triumphing over Egypt.

In the first semifinal, Youssef El-Nesyri scored the winning penalty while goalkeeper Yassine “Bono” Bounou made two vital saves, securing Morocco’s 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Nigeria.

Despite Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali managing one save, Bono proved more influential by stopping Samuel Chukwueze twice after regulation and extra time ended in a 0-0 stalemate before a crowd of 65,458 at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Wednesday.

In the other semifinal, Sadio Mane once again got the better of his former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, guiding Senegal to a 1-0 victory over Egypt. Salah’s African championship dreams remain unfulfilled—Egypt previously lost the 2021 final on penalties to Senegal when Mane helped deliver his country’s first title.

Mane broke the deadlock in the 78th minute, unleashing a powerful strike from outside the penalty area into the bottom left corner after Lamine Camara’s shot was blocked.

The hosts and the 2021 champions will meet in the final in Rabat on Sunday.

Fans celebrate Senegal's victory semifinal football match over Egypt, guaranteeing them a spot in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 tournament, in Dakar, Senegal. [Misper Apawu/AP Photo]
Morocco, seeking their first continental title in 50 ⁠years, will face 2021 winners Senegal in Sunday’s decider in Rabat. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Fans gather to watch a broadcast of the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match between Egypt and Senegal, in Dakar, Senegal. [Ngouda Dione/Reuters]
The 120 minutes before the shootout on Wednesday had few ‍clear-cut chances for either side, but it was Morocco who created the greater opportunities, though they were denied by some fine saves from Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Sadio Mane fired Senegal into the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over seven-time winners Egypt. [Misper Apawu/AP Photo]
Morocco were workmanlike and efficient as they have been all through the competition, even if they are still to find their best form. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Senegalese fans celebrate their team's victory against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) semifinal football match, in a fan zone in the Parcelles Assainies district of Dakar. [Seyllou/AFP]
A man plays a drum during celebrations following the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal football match between Morocco and Nigeria, in Rabat, Morocco. [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]
Mane scores the 78th-minute winner to send Senegal through to play Morocco in Sunday’s final. [Misper Apawu/AP Photo]