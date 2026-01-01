In Pictures

Photos: Zohran Mamdani becomes New York City’s first Muslim mayor

Making history, Mamdani took his oath with his hand placed on a Quran.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, left, administers the oath of office to mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, center, as his wife Rama Duwaji looks on.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, left, administers the oath of office to Zohran Mamdani, centre, as his wife Rama Duwaji looks on in New York [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
By News Agencies
Published On 1 Jan 2026

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s mayor just after midnight in a historic ceremony at a decommissioned Manhattan subway station.

Making history as the first Muslim to lead the United States’ largest city, Mamdani took his oath with his hand placed on a Quran.

“This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime,” Mamdani said in a brief speech.

The private ceremony, conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James at the architecturally stunning old City Hall station – one of the city’s original subway stops known for its arched ceilings – marked the official transition of power.

In his inaugural remarks, Mamdani highlighted the venue as a “testament to the importance of public transit to the vitality, the health and the legacy of our city” while announcing Mike Flynn as his new Department of Transportation commissioner.

The mayor concluded his brief address saying, “Thank you all so much, now I will see you later,” before ascending the stairs with a smile.

A more elaborate public inauguration will take place at 1pm (18:00 GMT) at City Hall. A public celebration will follow on Broadway’s “Canyon of Heroes”, famous for hosting ticker-tape parades.

As he steps into one of the US’s most demanding political positions, Mamdani breaks multiple barriers. At 34, he becomes the city’s youngest mayor in generations and the first of Muslim faith, South Asian descent, and African birth.

New York Mayor Mamdani signs the official registry while city clerk Michael McSweeney holds the book during the swearing-in ceremony. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
Born in Kampala, Uganda to filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, the new mayor relocated to New York at age 7 and attained US citizenship in 2018. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
Mamdani attended his swearing-in ceremony in New York accompanied by his wife, Rama Duwaji, as his parents proudly observed the occasion. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
Mamdani and Duwaji will relocate from their rent-stabilised one-bedroom apartment to Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral residence in Manhattan. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
In a campaign that transformed "affordability" into a rallying cry embraced by all political factions, the democratic socialist pledged to implement transformative policies aimed at lowering living costs in one of the world's most prohibitively expensive urban centers. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
Mamdani's platform included free child care, free buses, a rent freeze for about 1 million households, and a pilot programme for city-run grocery stores. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
Mamdani will also take on essential civic responsibilities including waste management, snow clearance, and pest control, while inevitably facing public dissatisfaction regarding subway service interruptions and road repair challenges. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
Mike Flynn, left, was unveiled as the incoming commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation during Mayor Mamdani's swearing-in ceremony. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
Mamdani reacts after being sworn in as mayor of New York City inside the Old City Hall subway station. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]