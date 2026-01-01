Photos: Thousands march in Turkiye in support of Gaza on New Year’s Day

Click here to share on social media

Thousands of protesters have marched through the Turkish city of Istanbul in support of Gaza.

A similar demonstration also took place last year, organised by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son, Bilal Erdogan.

“Today people are trying to show their support on the very first day of the new year,” said Sinem Koseoglu, Al Jazeera’s Turkiye correspondent reporting from Istanbul on Thursday.

Koseoglu said football clubs have also been calling on their supporters to join the demonstrations.

She added that Palestine is an issue that draws support across the country’s political spectrum, from the ruling AK Party to major opposition parties.

Demonstrators, gathering before dawn at prominent Istanbul mosques including Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Sultanahmet, Fatih, Suleymaniye, and Eminonu New Mosque, called for an end to the genocide in Gaza. Many displayed Turkish and Palestinian flags in mosque courtyards to express solidarity.

Despite freezing conditions, attendance was substantial. Authorities implemented comprehensive security measures, particularly around Sultanahmet Square, where hot refreshments were provided to participants.

After morning prayers, protesters marched towards the Galata Bridge, accompanied by ministers, senior officials and state dignitaries. The official programme commenced at 8:30am local time (05:30 GMT).