Photos: Thousands march in Turkiye in support of Gaza on New Year’s Day

Protesters in Istanbul march after morning prayers, calling for an end to Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

A drone view shows people gathering over the Galata Bridge in solidarity with Palestinians on New Year's Day in Istanbul, Turkiye. [Kemal Aslan/Reuters]
Published On 1 Jan 2026

Thousands of protesters have marched through the Turkish city of Istanbul in support of Gaza.

A similar demonstration also took place last year, organised by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son, Bilal Erdogan.

“Today people are trying to show their support on the very first day of the new year,” said Sinem Koseoglu, Al Jazeera’s Turkiye correspondent reporting from Istanbul on Thursday.

Koseoglu said football clubs have also been calling on their supporters to join the demonstrations.

She added that Palestine is an issue that draws support across the country’s political spectrum, from the ruling AK Party to major opposition parties.

Demonstrators, gathering before dawn at prominent Istanbul mosques including Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Sultanahmet, Fatih, Suleymaniye, and Eminonu New Mosque, called for an end to the genocide in Gaza. Many displayed Turkish and Palestinian flags in mosque courtyards to express solidarity.

Despite freezing conditions, attendance was substantial. Authorities implemented comprehensive security measures, particularly around Sultanahmet Square, where hot refreshments were provided to participants.

After morning prayers, protesters marched towards the Galata Bridge, accompanied by ministers, senior officials and state dignitaries. The official programme commenced at 8:30am local time (05:30 GMT).

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - JANUARY 1: Thousands of people have gathered across Istanbul to march in solidarity with Palestinians, calling for an end to war on Gaza, on January 1, 2026. The 'We Do Not Remain Silent, We Do Not Forget Palestine' rally, organised by the Humanitarian Alliance and the National Will Platform, brought together more than 400 civil society organisations. (Photo by Muhammed Ali Yigit/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The "We Do Not Remain Silent, We Do Not Forget Palestine" rally, organised by the Humanitarian Alliance and the National Will Platform, united more than 400 civil society organisations. [Muhammed Ali Yigit/Anadolu/Getty Images]
Ahead of the event, citizens gathered before dawn prayers at major mosques throughout Istanbul, including Ayasofya Grand Mosque, Sultanahmet, Fatih, Suleymaniye and Eminonu New Mosque. [Kemal Aslan/Reuters]
Many demonstrators carried Turkish and Palestinian flags as they assembled in mosque courtyards to express solidarity with Gaza. [Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu/Getty Images]
Despite freezing temperatures, turnout remained high as extensive security measures were implemented. [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]
Thousands gathered across Istanbul on January 1, 2026, marching in solidarity with Palestinians and demanding an end to Israel's war on Gaza. [Agit Erdi Ulukaya/Anadolu/Getty Images]
ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - JANUARY 1: An aerial view of boats carrying Palestinian flags around Galata Bridge as thousands of people have gathered across Istanbul to march in solidarity with Palestinians, calling for an end to war on Gaza, on January 1, 2026. The 'We Do Not Remain Silent, We Do Not Forget Palestine' rally, organised by the Humanitarian Alliance and the National Will Platform, brought together more than 400 civil society organisations. (Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A large banner featuring "Hanzala", the iconic character created by the late Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali and widely recognised as a symbol of the Palestinian cause, was displayed on a building behind the main press platform. [Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu/Getty Images]
People congregate near the Galata Bridge in solidarity with Palestinians on New Year's Day in Istanbul. [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]
As part of the programme, prayers for Palestinians continued from a stage set up on Galata Bridge. An art installation titled “Roots” was unveiled on the bridge to draw attention to what organisers described as the targeting of culture and art in Gaza. [Kemal Aslan/Reuters]
The event also showcased performances by globally recognised artists and musicians. [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]