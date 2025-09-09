In Pictures

Protesters torch Nepal parliament as PM resigns amid turmoil

Nepal faces its worst crisis in years as curfew-defying protests target political institutions.

Smoke billows from the Federal Parliament of Nepal complex, where fires were ignited on September 9, 2025, during protests against the killings of 19 people a day earlier. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Published On 9 Sep 2025

Demonstrators in Kathmandu have defied a curfew and broken into and set fire to the parliament building. They had earlier stormed the office of the Nepali Congress, the country’s largest party, and several prominent politicians’ residences.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday amid escalating anticorruption protests. The resignation came a day after 19 people were killed by security forces in violent demonstrations sparked by a social media ban.

Exuberant young people flooded the parliament complex upon hearing the news, waving their hands and shouting slogans as smoke billowed from parts of the building.

Oli’s government had lifted the social media ban after protests intensified on Monday when police used live ammunition and deployed tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators trying to storm parliament. The confrontation killed 19 people and injured more than 100.

“We won,” one protester wrote in large orange letters on a beige wall of the parliament building while another nearby flashed a “V” sign for victory with his fingers.

Although protesters remained on the streets after Oli’s resignation, witnesses reported no clashes or violence as security forces neither intervened nor tried to use force.

This unrest marks the worst in years for the Himalayan nation situated between India and China. The violence was worse than a 2006 uprising that forced Nepal’s last king to surrender executive powers and killed 18 people. Two years later, parliament abolished the monarchy.

Many Nepalis have grown increasingly dissatisfied with the republic, claiming it has failed to deliver political stability. In March, two people died when supporters of Nepal’s former king clashed with police during a Kathmandu rally demanding the restoration of the monarchy.

Despite Oli’s resignation, it remains unclear whether protests will subside as many demonstrators are demanding a complete government dissolution – a move that could further destabilise Nepal, which has seen 13 governments since 2008.

Fire engulfs the Singha Durbar palace, whose grounds house government and parliament buildings. [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
A demonstrator sits on a chair holding a monitor and phone taken from the Federal Parliament. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Demonstrators celebrate at the parliament complex. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
A protester carrying a police shield advances towards flames engulfing items from the Singha Durbar office complex, which houses the prime minister's office and ministries. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Demonstrators holding shields and a boot confiscated from riot police take part in a protest against the killings of 19 people on September 8, 2025, in anticorruption protests triggered by a social media ban. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
People stand beside a burned government vehicle in the aftermath of violent clashes in Kathmandu. [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
A protester shouts slogans and carries a national flag after a police station was burned down. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
A demonstrator celebrates after storming the office of the Nepali Congress party. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Smoke rises from the parliament complex after a fire set there during a protest against the killings on September 8, 2025. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]