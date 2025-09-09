In Pictures

Gallery|Protests

Nineteen killed in Nepal protests against corruption and internet bans

Nepal protests turn deadly; home minister resigns as hospitals struggle to treat injured amid chaotic scenes.

Police beat a protester with batons as he lies on the ground.
At least 19 people were killed and more than 100 injured in clashes with security forces, after thousands of young people in Nepal took to the streets on Monday to protest against corruption and a government ban on social media websites [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
Published On 9 Sep 2025

Nepal has lifted its social media ban one day after protests turned deadly, with at least 19 people killed by security forces as demonstrators rallied against internet restrictions and government corruption.

Police fatally shot 17 people in Kathmandu, according to spokesman Shekhar Khanal, with two additional deaths reported in eastern Nepal’s Sunsari district. Officers deployed rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannons and batons when protesters broke through barbed wire barriers attempting to reach Parliament.

Approximately 400 people sustained injuries, including more than 100 police officers. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned following the violence.

“I had been there for a peaceful protest, but the government used force,” said 20-year-old Iman Magar, who was struck in his right arm. “It was not a rubber bullet but a metallic one, and it took away a part of my hand. The doctor says I need to undergo an operation.”

Emergency vehicles rushed the wounded to hospitals throughout the city. “I have never seen such a disturbing situation at the hospital,” said Ranjana Nepal, information officer at the Civil Service Hospital. “Tear gas entered the hospital area as well, making it difficult for doctors to work.”

The social media ban triggered widespread anger, particularly among younger Nepalis who depend on these platforms for communication. Amnesty International reported that authorities used live ammunition against protesters, while the United Nations called for a transparent investigation.

Advertisement

Millions of Nepalis use platforms like Instagram for entertainment, news, and business purposes. “This isn’t just about social media – it’s about trust, corruption, and a generation that refuses to stay silent,” wrote the Kathmandu Post newspaper. “Gen Z grew up with smartphones, global trends, and promises of a federal, prosperous Nepal. For them, digital freedom is personal freedom. Cutting off access feels like silencing an entire generation.”

Nepal has previously restricted online platforms, blocking Telegram in July over fraud concerns and implementing a nine-month TikTok ban that ended last August when the company agreed to comply with local regulations.

19 killed in Nepal protests against corruption and internet bans
A curfew was imposed in parts of Kathmandu after protesters entered the Parliament building in the capital and faced-off against the police. [Prabin Ranabhat/AFP]
Advertisement
19 killed in Nepal protests against corruption and internet bans
The demonstrators gathered in Maitighar, a neighbourhood in Kathmandu. It includes a busy road intersection, featuring the Maitighar Mandala monument - one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. [Prabin Ranabhat/AFP]
19 killed in Nepal protests against corruption and internet bans
Growing dissatisfaction among the youth with corruption in the country materialised into the demonstration on Monday. [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
19 killed in Nepal protests against corruption and internet bans
Police used tear gas and water cannon on the protesters. The demonstrators hit back with tree branches and water bottles, local media reported. According to a message on NGO Hami Nepal’s communication channel, authorities fired rubber bullets at the protesters. [Prabin Ranabhat/AFP]
19 killed in Nepal protests against corruption and internet bans
Before the protest, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli appeared to dismissively describe the youth organisers as incapable of independent thought. [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
19 killed in Nepal protests against corruption and internet bans
The government shut down 26 platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp, after they refused to register in Nepal. [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
Advertisement
19 killed in Nepal protests against corruption and internet bans
Amnesty International released a statement on Monday saying an independent probe is needed after the crackdown on protesters. “Amnesty International strongly condemns the unlawful use of lethal and less-lethal force by law enforcement in Nepal, resulting in deaths and serious injuries of several protesters,” the statement says. “We urge the authorities to exercise maximum restraint.” [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]
19 killed in Nepal protests against corruption and internet bans
People stand near a vehicle torched by the demonstrators during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
19 killed in Nepal protests against corruption and internet bans
Local news outlets reported that dozens of protesters were injured in the firing and were receiving treatment in different hospitals in Kathmandu, including the Civil Service Hospital and Everest Hospital. [Narendra Shrestha/EPA]