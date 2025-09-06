In Pictures

Gallery

Male-only succession rules overshadow Japan prince’s coming-of-age

Prince Hisahito is the first male royal to reach adulthood in 40 years. He could also be the last in the world’s oldest monarchy.

Japan's Prince Hisahito (R) wears a yellow robe as he attends his coming-of-age ceremony.
Japan's Prince Hisahito participates in his coming-of-age ceremony, Kakan-no-Gi, at Tokyo's Imperial Palace [JIJI PRESS/AFP]
Published On 6 Sep 2025

Japan has marked Prince Hisahito’s coming-of-age with a grand ceremony at the Imperial Palace, highlighting an ongoing succession crisis.

The 19-year-old nephew of Emperor Naruhito received a black silk and lacquer crown on Saturday, symbolising his entry into royal adulthood.

“Thank you very much for bestowing the crown today at the coming- of- age ceremony,” Hisahito said. “I will fulfil my duties, being aware of my responsibilities as an adult member of the imperial family.”

Despite Emperor Naruhito having a daughter – 23-year-old Princess Aiko – she remains excluded by the imperial family’s male-only succession rules. But public opinion polls suggest strong support for allowing women to ascend the throne.

The elaborate palace rituals to formally recognise Hisahito as an adult are a reminder of the bleak outlook for the 2,600-year-old imperial line – the world’s oldest. Hisahito is second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne and is likely to become emperor one day. After him, however, there is nobody left, leaving the Imperial family with a dilemma over whether they should reverse a 19th-century ruling that abolished female succession.

As second in line to the throne after his father, the prince will visit the Tokyo palace to pay respects to the gods and ancestors.

The day’s ceremonies began at Hisahito’s family residence, where he appeared in a tuxedo to receive a crown delivered by the emperor’s messenger. During the main ritual at the Imperial Palace, attended by royal family members and government officials, he wore traditional pre-adult attire with a beige robe. The formal replacement of his headcover with the black adult “kanmuri” crown marked his official coming-of-age. Hisahito bowed deeply, thanked the emperor and his parents, and pledged to fulfil his royal responsibilities.

After being crowned, the prince changed into adult ceremonial black attire and travelled by royal horse carriage to pray at three palace shrines, and later met Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in the prestigious Matsu-no-Ma (pine room).

The ceremonial schedule continues with visits to the Ise Shrine, Emperor Jinmu’s mausoleum in Nara, and his great-grandfather Emperor Hirohito’s tomb near Tokyo. He will also attend lunch with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and other dignitaries on Wednesday.

Prince Hisahito's coming-of-age marks a pivotal moment for Japan's monarchy amidst male-only succession challenges.
A freshman at Tsukuba University near Tokyo, Hisahito studies biology and enjoys playing badminton. [Kyodo via Reuters]
He is especially devoted to dragonflies and has co-authored an academic paper on a survey of the insects on the grounds of his Akasaka estate in Tokyo. [JIJI PRESS/AFP]
Hisahito was born on September 6, 2006, and is the only son of Crown Prince Akishino, the heir to the throne, and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko. He has two older sisters, the popular Princess Kako and former Princess Mako, whose marriage to a nonroyal required her to abandon her royal status. [JIJI PRESS/AFP]
Hisahito’s coming-of-age rituals fall a year after he turned 18, reaching legal adulthood, because he wanted to concentrate on college entrance exams. [JIJI PRESS/AFP]
Hisahito is the nephew of Emperor Naruhito, who has one child, a daughter, Princess Aiko. Hisahito's father, Akishino, the emperor's younger brother, was the last male to reach adulthood in the family, in 1985. [JIJI PRESS/AFP]
Hisahito is the youngest of the 16-member all-adult Imperial Family. He and his father are the only two male heirs who are younger than Naruhito. Prince Hitachi, former Emperor Akihito's younger brother, is third in line to the throne but is already 89. [JIJI PRESS/AFP]
The shortage of male successors is a serious concern for the monarchy, which historians say has lasted for 1,500 years. The issue reflects Japan’s rapidly ageing and shrinking population. [JIJI PRESS/AFP]
Japan traditionally had male emperors, but female succession was permitted. There have been eight female emperors, including the most recent Gosakuramachi who ruled from 1762 to 1770. None of them, however, produced an heir during their reign. [JIJI PRESS/AFP]
Succession was legally limited to males by the prewar Constitution for the first time in 1889. The postwar 1947 Imperial House Law, which largely preserves conservative prewar family values, also only allows male succession. [JIJI PRESS/AFP]