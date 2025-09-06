Male-only succession rules overshadow Japan prince’s coming-of-age

Japan has marked Prince Hisahito’s coming-of-age with a grand ceremony at the Imperial Palace, highlighting an ongoing succession crisis.

The 19-year-old nephew of Emperor Naruhito received a black silk and lacquer crown on Saturday, symbolising his entry into royal adulthood.

“Thank you very much for bestowing the crown today at the coming- of- age ceremony,” Hisahito said. “I will fulfil my duties, being aware of my responsibilities as an adult member of the imperial family.”

Despite Emperor Naruhito having a daughter – 23-year-old Princess Aiko – she remains excluded by the imperial family’s male-only succession rules. But public opinion polls suggest strong support for allowing women to ascend the throne.

The elaborate palace rituals to formally recognise Hisahito as an adult are a reminder of the bleak outlook for the 2,600-year-old imperial line – the world’s oldest. Hisahito is second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne and is likely to become emperor one day. After him, however, there is nobody left, leaving the Imperial family with a dilemma over whether they should reverse a 19th-century ruling that abolished female succession.

As second in line to the throne after his father, the prince will visit the Tokyo palace to pay respects to the gods and ancestors.

The day’s ceremonies began at Hisahito’s family residence, where he appeared in a tuxedo to receive a crown delivered by the emperor’s messenger. During the main ritual at the Imperial Palace, attended by royal family members and government officials, he wore traditional pre-adult attire with a beige robe. The formal replacement of his headcover with the black adult “kanmuri” crown marked his official coming-of-age. Hisahito bowed deeply, thanked the emperor and his parents, and pledged to fulfil his royal responsibilities.

After being crowned, the prince changed into adult ceremonial black attire and travelled by royal horse carriage to pray at three palace shrines, and later met Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in the prestigious Matsu-no-Ma (pine room).

The ceremonial schedule continues with visits to the Ise Shrine, Emperor Jinmu’s mausoleum in Nara, and his great-grandfather Emperor Hirohito’s tomb near Tokyo. He will also attend lunch with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and other dignitaries on Wednesday.