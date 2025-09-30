In Pictures

Tribesmen in India’s northeast protest mega-dam plan to counter China

Tribes in Arunachal Pradesh state fear displacement as the dam is planned as a response to China’s upstream project.

Likeng Libang, a resident of Yingkiong town, at a community meeting in Geku village against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, a proposed hydroelectric mega-dam project in the Upper Siang district of the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. [Arun Sankar/AFP]

By AFP

Published On 30 Sep 2025

On a football pitch ringed by misty mountains, the air rang with fiery speeches as an Indigenous community protested against a planned mega-dam, India’s latest move in its contest with China over Himalayan water.

India says the proposed new structure could counteract China’s construction of a likely record-breaking dam upstream in Tibet by stockpiling water and guarding against the release of weaponised torrents.

But for those at one of the possible sites for what would be India’s largest dam, the project feels like a death sentence.

“We will fight till the end of time,” said Tapir Jamoh, a resident of the thatch-hut village of Riew, raising a bow loaded with a poison-tipped arrow in a gesture of defiance against the authorities. “We will not let a dam be built.”

Jamoh’s homeland of the Adi people lies in the far-flung northeastern corner of India, separated from Tibet and Myanmar by soaring, snowy peaks.

Proposed blueprints show India considering the site in Arunachal Pradesh for a massive storage reservoir, equal to four million Olympic-sized swimming pools, behind a 280-metre (918-foot) high dam.

This photograph taken on August 21, 2025 shows a man from the Adi tribe gesturing with a bow and arrow at his house facing potential risk of submersion owing to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on the Siang river, a proposed hydroelectric mega-dam project, at Riew village in the East Siang district of the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. On a football field ringed by misty mountains, the air rang with fiery speeches as tribesmen protested a planned mega-dam -- India's latest move in its contest with China over Himalayan water. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) / TO GO WITH 'INDIA-CHINA-WATER-ENVIRONMENT', FOCUS BY ARUNABH SAIKIA
Men from the Adi tribe gathered in a house in Riew village [Arun Sankar/AFP]

The project comes as China presses ahead with the $167bn Yaxia project upstream of Riew on the river known in India as the Siang, and in Tibet as the Yarlung Tsangpo.

China’s plan includes five hydroelectric power stations that could produce three times more electricity than its vast Three Gorges dam, the world’s largest power station, though other details remain scant.

Beijing says it will have no “negative impact” downstream.

“China has never had, and will never have, any intention to use cross-border hydropower projects on rivers to harm the interests of downstream countries or coerce them,” the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the AFP news agency.

The area around the village of Riew is one of the shortlisted sites for India’s response mega-dam, a project that people like Jamoh feel is the more immediate threat to them. “If the river is dammed, we also cease to exist,” said the 69-year-old Jamoh. “Because it is from the Siang that we draw our identity and culture,” he added.

Despite a thaw between New Delhi and Beijing, the two most populous nations have multiple areas of disputed border manned by tens of thousands of troops, and India has made no secret of its concerns. The river is a tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra, and Indian officials fear China could use its dam as a control tap to create deadly droughts or release a “water bomb” downstream.

China rejects that, saying “the hype surrounding the Yaxia Hydropower Project as a ‘water bomb’ is groundless and malicious”.

India’s dam could produce 11,200-11,600 megawatts of hydropower, making it the country’s most powerful and helping to scale back emissions from its coal-dependent electricity grid. The dam would create a giant reservoir of 9.2 billion cubic metres, but the exact area flooded depends on its final location.

This photograph taken on August 21, 2025 shows a general view of a settlement facing the potential risk of submersion owing to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on the Siang river, a proposed hydroelectric mega-dam project, at Begging village in the East Siang district of the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. On a football field ringed by misty mountains, the air rang with fiery speeches as tribesmen protested a planned mega-dam -- India's latest move in its contest with China over Himalayan water. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) / TO GO WITH 'INDIA-CHINA-WATER-ENVIRONMENT', FOCUS BY ARUNABH SAIKIA
Begging village faces the potential risk of submersion if the hydroelectric mega-dam is built [Arun Sankar/AFP]

The Adi people, like Jamoh, consider the river sacred and depend on its life-giving waters for their lush lands dotted with orange and jackfruit trees.

They fear the dam will drown their world. “We are children of the Siang,” said Jamoh, who was the former headman of Riew, before being forced to quit by local authorities for protesting against the dam.

The dam, residents are convinced, would drown dozens of villages. “If they build a huge dam, the Adi community will vanish from the map of the world,” said Likeng Libang, from Yingkiong, a town that even officials say is likely to be entirely underwater.

“The Adi will be totally displaced,” he added. “We will be nowhere.”

NHPC, India’s public hydroelectricity utility, did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment.

India’s “dam-for-dam” approach may be counterproductive, said Anamika Barua, a transboundary water governance expert at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. “Diplomatic engagement, transparent water-sharing agreements, and investment in cooperative river basin management would yield more durable and equitable outcomes than reactive infrastructure building,” she said.

Building mega-dams in earthquake-prone Arunachal Pradesh is also risky, said Barua. But India’s construction drive of massive dams suggests it will not back down on this project. Two other big dams overcame local resistance.

“If the dam must be built, I hope I die before that day comes,” said bow-and-arrow-wielding Jamoh.

Farmers working in a field in Begging village, East Siang district of the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
A woman walks past farmlands facing the potential risk of submersion. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
A woman from the Adi tribe takes part in a community meeting in Geku village against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on the Siang River. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
The Adi people consider the river sacred, and their livelihood depends on its waters. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
“If the river is dammed, we also cease to exist,” said 69-year-old Tapir Jamoh. “Because it is from the Siang that we draw our identity and culture.” [Arun Sankar/AFP]
The Adi people fear the dam will drown their world. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
The dam, residents are convinced, would drown dozens of villages. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
The Siang, on which the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) is planned in the Siang district of the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. [Arun Sankar/AFP]