Crowd crush at political rally in southern India kills 39 people

Crush at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu kills 39 people, including eight children; 40 others injured.

Relatives mourn after receiving the body of a victim who was killed in the stampede in Tamil Nadu, India
Relatives mourn after receiving the body of a victim who was killed in the stampede in Tamil Nadu, India. [AFP]

By News Agencies

Published On 28 Sep 2025

A crowd crush at a rally for a popular Indian actor-turned-politician in the southern state of Tamil Nadu has killed at least 39 people and injured 40, the southern state’s chief minister, MK Stalin, told reporters in Karur, the district where the incident occurred on Saturday.

The rally, which officials estimate was attended by tens of thousands of people, was addressed by Vijay, one of Tamil Nadu’s most prominent actors who goes by only his first name.

Indian media, citing local officials, reported that as Vijay addressed the enthusiastic crowd, a group of his supporters and fans fell while attempting to get closer to his bus, triggering the crowd crush.

Hours after the tragedy, Vijay expressed his condolences.

“My heart is shattered,” he posted on X. “I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the “unfortunate incident” as “deeply saddening”.

In 2024, Vijay retired from acting and founded his political party, although it remains unclear whether he intends to stand to govern the state.

Stampedes and crowd crushes are relatively common in India when large crowds assemble. In January, at least 30 people died as tens of thousands of Hindu devotees rushed to bathe in the sacred Ganges during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world’s largest religious gathering.

Santosh, who lost his seven-year old child in a stampede at an election campaign rally held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, burst into tears in front of Karur Government Medical College as he arrives to receive the body, in Karur, Tamil Nadu, India, September 28, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
Santosh, who lost his seven-year-old child in the crowd crush, burst into tears in front of Karur Government Medical College as he arrived to receive the body, in Karur, Tamil Nadu. [Priyanshu Singh/Reuters]
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Relatives help a victim (2L) who is getting treatment at a hospital after a stampede broke out during a campaign rally last evening in the Karur district, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, on September 28, 2025.
Relatives help a woman injured in the incident, who is getting treatment at a hospital. [AFP]
Relatives gather in front of the mortuary of Karur Government Medical College to receive bodies of victims following a stampede incident at an election campaign rally held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in Karur district of Tamil Nadu, India, September 28, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
Relatives gather in front of the mortuary of Karur Government Medical College to receive the bodies of their loved ones. [Priyanshu Singh/Reuters]
Relatives of the victims mourn in front of Karur Government Medical College hospital following a stampede incident at a election campaign rally held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, in Karur district of Tamil Nadu, India, September 28, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
Relatives mourn after receiving the dead body of a victim who was killed in a stampede that broke out during a campaign rally last evening in the Karur district, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, on September 28, 2025. At least 36 people were killed on September 27 after a stampede broke out at a campaign rally of popular actor-turned-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu, the state's chief minister said. (Photo by AFP)
Relatives of people who were killed in a stampede during a rally for a popular Indian actor and politician, mourn outside a hospital, in Karur, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo)
Relatives of people who were killed in a stampede during a rally for a popular Indian actor and politician, mourn outside a hospital, in Karur, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo)
Police officers stand in front of the Karur Government Medical College hospital. [Priyanshu Singh/Reuters]