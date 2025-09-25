In Pictures

Israeli strikes kill at least 30 in Gaza amid intensifying offensive

The Israeli military campaign has displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians as Gaza endures relentless bombardment.

Gaza civilians face dire conditions amid intensified Israeli offensive
Palestinians mourn during a funeral for people killed in an Israeli military strike, outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, part of the central Gaza Strip. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]

By News Agencies

Published On 25 Sep 2025

At least 30 Palestinians, including children, have been killed in Israeli military strikes across central and southern Gaza since dawn.

One of Thursday’s strikes on central Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people, according to the territory’s civil defence spokesperson, who spoke to the AFP news agency.

“Eleven people were killed and many are missing or wounded after an Israeli air strike targeted a house … which was sheltering displaced people north of az-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip,” spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said.

Emergency services confirmed several children were among the dead, and bodies were taken to a nearby hospital.

Israel has escalated its offensive against the devastated Palestinian territory in recent days, forcing hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

Many are fleeing Gaza City, as Israel intensifies its campaign to capture the Strip’s largest urban centre.

Those who are displaced face uncertainty about shelter locations and must pay inflated prices in new areas for temporary accommodation.

“We have arrived in this remote area with no tents, no facilities. We cannot get water supplies. Kids cannot find anything to eat because we are far from everyone else,” said Ahlam Aqel, a displaced woman from Gaza City.

Ahmed Salama, forcibly displaced from northern Gaza, also expressed concern about his future.

“We are going to central Gaza and we do not know where we are going to stay. The al-Mawasi evacuation zone is overcrowded with displaced people. There is no single space for anyone to move there.”

Gaza has been largely reduced to ruins, and last month a United Nations-backed organisation officially declared famine in parts of the territory.

“We lost our children, our homes and our places,” said Najia Abu Amsha, a Palestinian whose nephew was killed while waiting for aid, on Wednesday. “We became beggars and sick.”

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 65,419 people and wounded 167,160, with thousands more believed to be trapped under rubble.

Gaza civilians face dire conditions amid intensified Israeli offensive
Palestinians survey the aftermath of an Israeli military strike on the Abu Dahrouj family home in az-Zawayda, part of the central Gaza Strip. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Gaza civilians face dire conditions amid intensified Israeli offensive
A Palestinian youth reaches out to touch the hand of a child buried beneath rubble after an Israeli strike hit a building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Gaza civilians face dire conditions amid intensified Israeli offensive
Displaced Palestinians move southward through the central Gaza Strip, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation. Israeli forces had ordered residents of Gaza City to forcibly evacuate to the south. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Gaza civilians face dire conditions amid intensified Israeli offensive
Palestinians carry the body of 12-year-old Hassan Nasr, retrieved from the rubble of his relatives' home that was struck by an Israeli military attack in az-Zawayda, part of the central Gaza Strip. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Gaza civilians face dire conditions amid intensified Israeli offensive
A view of destroyed buildings hit by an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Gaza civilians face dire conditions amid intensified Israeli offensive
Displaced Palestinians, carrying their belongings, flee the northern Gaza Strip as they walk along the coastal road near Wadi Gaza. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Gaza civilians face dire conditions amid intensified Israeli offensive
Since Israel breached the ceasefire with Hamas on March 18, at least 12,939 Palestinians have been killed and 55,335 have suffered injuries. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Gaza civilians face dire conditions amid intensified Israeli offensive
Gaza's Health Ministry has reported that 83 bodies were brought to hospitals throughout the territory in the past 24 hours, along with 216 wounded Palestinians. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Gaza civilians face dire conditions amid intensified Israeli offensive
Smoke billows from an Israeli strike as displaced Palestinians flee southward from Gaza City, heeding Israeli military evacuation orders amid ongoing operations in northern Gaza. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]