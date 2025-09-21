In Pictures
Week in Pictures: From forced displacement in Gaza to protests in Peru
A global roundup of some of last week’s events.
Published On 21 Sep 2025
From an Israeli air strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon and its military’s deadly bombardment of Gaza City and forced displacement of Palestinians, to widespread “Trump Not Welcome” demonstrations during United States President Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom, here is a look at the week in photos.
