Week in Pictures: From forced displacement in Gaza to protests in Peru

A global roundup of some of last week’s events.

Displaced Palestinians head southwards through the central Gaza Strip after fleeing the north amid an Israeli military operation
Displaced Palestinians head southwards through the central Gaza Strip after fleeing the north amid an Israeli military operation. The movement comes after Israeli forces issued a threat to Gaza City residents to move south. Israel's ongoing ground invasion has forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes in Gaza City. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]

Published On 21 Sep 2025

From an Israeli air strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon and its military’s deadly bombardment of Gaza City and forced displacement of Palestinians, to widespread “Trump Not Welcome” demonstrations during United States President Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom, here is a look at the week in photos.

Philippines
A protester clashes with police during a confrontation while attempting to enter the Malacanang Palace compound in Manila, Philippines. Thousands of demonstrators have converged on the Philippine capital, Manila, fuelled by outrage over a corruption scandal involving flood control projects that allegedly misappropriated billions of dollars. [Aaron Favila/AP Photo]
LEBANON
First responders and security personnel converge at the scene of an Israeli attack on a vehicle along the Khardali Road in southern Lebanon's Marjayoun. According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, the attack killed one person, marking the most recent fatal assault despite the months-long ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. [Rabih Daher/AFP]
Trump
A protester dressed as Donald Trump participates in a "Trump Not Welcome" demonstration during the state visit of the US president and the first lady, Melania Trump, to London, UK. [Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters]
Kenya
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir is embraced by Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa, who placed second, after winning the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. [Ashley Landis/AP Photo]
France
Amid clashes at a Paris demonstration, masked protesters respond to tear gas during nationwide strikes and protests against the government and its proposed budget cuts. The action is part of the "Bloquons Tout" (Let's Block Everything) movement sweeping across France. [Tom Nicholson/Reuters]
Venezuela
A member of the Bolivarian National Militia demonstrates weapon operation techniques to a woman during military exercises held in Caracas, Venezuela. [Ariana Cubillos/AP Photo]
Nepal
National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets light candles during a solemn tribute at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu, observing the National Day of Mourning to honour victims of recent protests. Nepal lowered flags to half-mast across the country on September 17 to mourn for the 73 individuals who lost their lives during the youth-led anticorruption demonstrations that brought down the government. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
Peru Protest
Antigovernment demonstrators clash with riot police at Plaza San Martin during a protest against President Dina Boluarte's economic and social policies in Lima, Peru. [Martin Mejia/AP Photo]
India
A man walks past uprooted trees and a car damaged by rocks in the aftermath of a cloudburst that followed heavy rainfall in the Sahastradhara area of Dehradun in India's Uttarakhand state. [AFP]