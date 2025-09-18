In Pictures

Photos: Afghan returnees struggle amid economic and climate crises

The fragile economy is struggling to absorb the influx as millions return home after being ejected by Iran and Pakistan.

As evening falls, families arriving from Islam Qala wait to enter IOM’s transit centre in Herat. [Mohammad Osman Azizi/IOM]

By Mohammad Osman Azizi

Published On 18 Sep 2025

Herat, Afghanistan – At the Islam Qala border, the relentless wind carries stinging dust that clings to skin as temperatures soar to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), transforming the ground into a scorching furnace.

Families huddle in narrow strips of shade, children protecting their faces with scarves as they await assistance.

For many, this harsh landscape represents their first glimpse of home after years in exile.

Since September 2023, more than four million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan, almost 1.5 million of them in 2025 alone. Simultaneously, International Organization for Migration (IOM) data reveals nearly 350,000 Afghans were displaced within the first four months of the year, including internal displacement and cross-border migration.

This mass movement stems primarily from deteriorating economic conditions and escalating climate change impacts.

In Iran, Afghans were not merely temporary workers; they were vital to the economy, filling essential roles in construction, agriculture, and manufacturing. Their departure has created significant gaps in Iran’s workforce, while those returning face profound uncertainty in Afghanistan.

“Now I have nothing – no job, no home, and no one to turn to,” says Maryam, a widow with two children, who had lived in Iran for six years.

Despite suffering from kidney problems, her greatest pain comes from watching her 15-year-old son, Sadeq, search for work instead of attending school. He keeps his educational aspirations secret to spare his mother additional worry. For Maryam, this unspoken dream weighs heavier than any physical ailment.

The World Bank’s 2025 Development Update indicates Afghanistan’s economy remains precarious.

The massive influx of returnees has intensified unemployment pressures, with an estimated 1.7 million additional young people expected to enter an already overwhelmed labour market by 2030. Without substantial investment in skills development, entrepreneurship, and job creation, many may be forced to migrate again.

Since 2024, IOM has provided skills training to nearly 3,000 returnees, internally displaced people, and vulnerable host community members. The organisation has also supported more than 2,600 businesses — 22 percent of which are owned by women — helping to generate almost 12,000 jobs, including over 4,200 for women.

While these initiatives bring crucial stability and dignity, they represent only a fraction of what is needed. With increased funding, IOM can provide greater stability, reduce repeat migration risks, and help returnees rebuild dignified lives.

This photo gallery was provided by the International Organization for Migration.

At Islam Qala, a father cools his children with water in the 40C heat on their way to the IOM reception centre. [Mohammad Osman Azizi/IOM]
Maryam, 30, a widow recently returned from Iran, is now staying at IOM’s transit centre in Herat with her sons. [Mohammad Osman Azizi/IOM]
Fraidoon, 28, left Afghanistan after failing to find work, despite holding a degree. “If I can just find a job here, I will never think of leaving again,” he says. [Mohammad Osman Azizi/IOM]
Zainab, 30, once worked in Iranian greenhouses but could not enrol her children in school there. “All we want is a place to live and work, so our children can finally have a future,” she says. [Mohammad Osman Azizi/IOM]
Manzar Shah, a father of eight from Badakhshan in northeastern Afghanistan, worked in a cleaning factory and flour mill in Iran until a fall from the third floor left him seriously injured. “Without a house, I feel myself sinking deeper into despair.” [Mohammad Osman Azizi/IOM]
Mohammad lived in Iran for 11 years before a workplace accident changed everything. “I was repairing a lift on the sixth floor when the cables snapped. I was in a coma for over a year,” he recalls. “I thought everyone would abandon me, but my wife stayed. She gave me hope,” he says. “Now I just need a job and a chance to study again.” [Mohammad Osman Azizi/IOM]
Noor Ahmad spent 26 years in Iran, where he ran a small shop. After losing his father, he turned to crystal healing, an alternative therapy he believes can restore mind and body balance through the energy of stones. “Now I have nothing – no tools, no stones, no place to live,” he says. [Mohammad Osman Azizi/IOM]
Shabnam returned after eight years in Iran. “It’s harder when you don’t have family here,” she says. “My husband can’t find work, and I’m not allowed to study or work because of restrictions on women. I don’t know what future my daughter will have.” [Mohammad Osman Azizi/IOM]
As night falls, a woman holds her son’s hand as they walk past the truck that brought them from Islam Qala to the IOM Transit Centre. [Mohammad Osman Azizi/IOM]
At the Islam Qala border, a woman takes her first steps off the bus onto Afghan soil. [Mohammad Osman Azizi/IOM]