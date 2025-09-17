In Pictures

News|Independence

Mexico celebrates historic Independence Day led by first female president

Tens of thousands gather in Mexico City as Sheinbaum rings Hidalgo’s bell, celebrating a milestone in nation’s history.

Mexico marks independence from Spain
People demonstrate during Mexico's Independence Day celebration at the Zocalo square in Mexico City. [Yuri Cortez/AFP]

By News Agencies

Published On 17 Sep 2025

Save

President Claudia Sheinbaum has made history as the first woman to lead Mexico’s Independence Day celebrations in 215 years, delivering a resolute message against foreign intervention amid ongoing diplomatic pressure from the United States.

From the National Palace balcony in Mexico City, Sheinbaum presided over the traditional “grito” ceremony on Monday night, ringing the bell that symbolises the call to arms during Mexico’s 1810-21 independence struggle against Spain. While Independence Day is officially marked on September 16, the “grito” has been performed the evening before for more than a century.

During Tuesday’s military parade, Sheinbaum firmly declared, “No foreign power makes decisions for us.” Speaking before her cabinet and thousands of soldiers, she emphasised that “no interference is possible in our homeland”. Though she named no specific nation, her statement comes as the US government increases pressure on Mexico to combat drug cartels and enhance border security.

The Trump administration has offered to deploy US troops against cartels — some of which his government has designated as “terrorist” organisations — but Sheinbaum has consistently rejected such proposals.

Her administration has taken stronger action against cartels than her predecessor, extraditing numerous cartel figures to US authorities and highlighting reduced fentanyl seizures at the Mexico-US border. However, Sheinbaum maintains these efforts serve Mexico’s interests rather than responding to US pressure.

Advertisement

Sheinbaum, who assumed office in October, is Mexico’s first female president.

Mexico marks independence from Spain during ceremony of the "Cry of Independence" in Mexico City
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum gives the traditional Cry of Independence at the Zocalo square in Mexico City. [Yuri Cortez/AFP]
Advertisement
Mexico marks independence from Spain during ceremony of the "Cry of Independence" in Mexico City
The square overflowed with tens of thousands of spectators waving flags and responding with passionate cries of "Long live Mexico!" [Yuri Cortez/AFP]
Mexico marks independence from Spain during ceremony of the "Cry of Independence" in Mexico City
A woman shows signs in support of Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum during the Independence Day celebration. [Yuri Cortez/AFP]
Mexico celebrates historic Independence Day led by first woman president
Sheinbaum rides through the annual Independence Day military parade in Mexico City. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]
Mexico celebrates historic Independence Day led by first woman president
National Guards march during the Independence Day parade in Mexico City. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]
Mexico marks independence from Spain during ceremony of the "Cry of Independence" in Mexico City
People hold posters as they gather in Zocalo square for the "Cry of Independence" celebration in downtown Mexico City. [Henry Romero/Reuters]
Advertisement
Mexico
Sheinbaum is the first woman to lead the Mexican Cry of Independence from the presidential balcony, a tradition monopolised by men for more than a century. [Yuri Cortez/AFP]
Mexico celebrates historic Independence Day led by first woman president
Soldiers adjust their face paint during the annual Independence Day parade in Mexico City. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]
Mexico celebrates historic Independence Day led by first woman president
Planes fly with contrails of the colours of Mexico's flag during the annual Independence Day military parade. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]