King Charles greets Trump with royal pageantry in UK’s Windsor Castle

US President Trump receives a royal welcome at the UK’s Windsor Castle, with a dazzling display of military bands.

Artist Kaya Mar holds a painting depicting a caricature of U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's King Charles, outside of the Windsor Castle, on the day of the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Britain, in Windsor
President Donald Trump and the UK's King Charles III inspect the guard of honor during an arrival ceremony at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, UK [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

By News Agencies

Published On 17 Sep 2025

United States President Donald Trump arrived at Windsor Castle for a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom, welcomed with a magnificent royal ceremony, military honour guards, and mounted troops in ornate red and gold uniforms.

Prince William, the next in line to the British throne, and his wife, Princess Catherine, met the president and First Lady Melania Trump as they landed in the Marine One helicopter in the castle estate’s private Walled Garden, then escorted them to their meeting with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The group travelled to the castle in horse-drawn carriages, passing formations of military personnel while bands performed both national anthems. President Trump and King Charles engaged in conversation while riding in the Irish State Coach to the castle quadrangle, where they reviewed an honour guard of soldiers in their distinctive red tunics and bearskin hats.

The day’s elaborate pageantry marks Trump’s historic second state visit to the UK. The impressive display, crafted to appeal to the president’s appreciation for grandeur, features approximately 120 horses and 1,300 troops, including what officials describe as the largest guard of honour in living memory.

Trump landed in London late on Tuesday and expressed his fondness for the United Kingdom as “a very special place”. When questioned about his message for Charles, he noted their longstanding friendship and the high regard in which the king is held.

Unlike most state visits traditionally held at London’s Buckingham Palace, this one takes place in Windsor, an historic town of just more than 30,000 residents, approximately 25 miles (40km) west of central London.

Windsor is home to Windsor Castle, one of the British royal family’s residences.

This location enables enhanced security and better protest management during a period of heightened international tensions, especially following the fatal shooting of Trump ally Charlie Kirk in the US state of Utah. British authorities have implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure the president’s safety.

During Trump’s first state visit in 2019, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the British Parliament in London while a balloon depicting a giant, nappy-wearing baby Trump hovered overhead.

First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle. [Chris Jackson/Pool/Reuters]
The prince and princess of Wales welcome US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, marking the first day of the American couple's second state visit to the United Kingdom. [Aaron Chown/Pool/Reuters]
Artist Kaya Mar holds a painting depicting a caricature of U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's King Charles, outside of the Windsor Castle, on the day of the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Britain, in Windsor
President Donald Trump and the UK's King Charles III inspect the guard of honour. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
King Charles III and US President Donald Trump seated together during the carriage procession to Windsor Castle in Berkshire, marking the ceremonial welcome on the first day of the president's second state visit to the United Kingdom. [Jordan Pettitt/Pool/Reuters]
The UK's King Charles III and US President Donald Trump journey through the procession in The Irish State Coach as they make their way towards Windsor Castle. [Adrian Dennis/Pool/Reuters]
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute from Tower Wharf, adjacent to Tower Bridge in central London, marking US President Donald Trump's second State Visit. [Carlos Jasso/AFP]
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are greeted by The Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting, center, right, as they arrive at Stansted Airport near London
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are welcomed by the Viscount Hood, lord-in-waiting, as they arrive at Stansted Airport near London. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
Protesters gather for a demonstration ahead of the arrival of President Donald Trump in Windsor, England
Protesters assembled for a demonstration in Windsor, UK, anticipating President Donald Trump's arrival. [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Demonstrators wearing masks take part in a 'Trump Not Welcome' protest during the state visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, in London, UK. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]