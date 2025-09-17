King Charles greets Trump with royal pageantry in UK’s Windsor Castle

United States President Donald Trump arrived at Windsor Castle for a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom, welcomed with a magnificent royal ceremony, military honour guards, and mounted troops in ornate red and gold uniforms.

Prince William, the next in line to the British throne, and his wife, Princess Catherine, met the president and First Lady Melania Trump as they landed in the Marine One helicopter in the castle estate’s private Walled Garden, then escorted them to their meeting with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The group travelled to the castle in horse-drawn carriages, passing formations of military personnel while bands performed both national anthems. President Trump and King Charles engaged in conversation while riding in the Irish State Coach to the castle quadrangle, where they reviewed an honour guard of soldiers in their distinctive red tunics and bearskin hats.

The day’s elaborate pageantry marks Trump’s historic second state visit to the UK. The impressive display, crafted to appeal to the president’s appreciation for grandeur, features approximately 120 horses and 1,300 troops, including what officials describe as the largest guard of honour in living memory.

Trump landed in London late on Tuesday and expressed his fondness for the United Kingdom as “a very special place”. When questioned about his message for Charles, he noted their longstanding friendship and the high regard in which the king is held.

Unlike most state visits traditionally held at London’s Buckingham Palace, this one takes place in Windsor, an historic town of just more than 30,000 residents, approximately 25 miles (40km) west of central London.

Windsor is home to Windsor Castle, one of the British royal family’s residences.

This location enables enhanced security and better protest management during a period of heightened international tensions, especially following the fatal shooting of Trump ally Charlie Kirk in the US state of Utah. British authorities have implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure the president’s safety.

During Trump’s first state visit in 2019, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the British Parliament in London while a balloon depicting a giant, nappy-wearing baby Trump hovered overhead.