In Pictures

Gallery|Gaza

Images show destruction of Gaza City by Israeli attacks

Israel’s war has killed more than 64,871 people and displaced hundreds of thousands in the enclave, leaving many vulnerable in destroyed zones.

Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City
A Palestinian woman inspects the damage at the site of Israeli attacks that destroyed al-Jundi al-Majhoul residential tower in Gaza City. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]

By News Agencies

Published On 15 Sep 2025

Save

Israeli forces have destroyed at least 16 more buildings in Gaza City, displacing thousands, according to Palestinian officials.

Israel has announced plans to seize the city, currently sheltering approximately one million Palestinians, and forcibly displace them to the south in what rights groups call ethnic cleansing.

Humanitarian organisations warn that an Israeli takeover of Gaza City would devastate a population already experiencing widespread malnutrition.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that two more Palestinians died of malnutrition and starvation in the past 24 hours, as well as four fetuses and three premature babies in Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, bringing the total death toll from these causes to at least 422, including 145 children.

After blocking all food from entering Gaza for 11 weeks earlier this year, Israel has slightly increased aid deliveries to a trickle since late July to alleviate food shortages, though the United Nations emphasises that significantly more assistance is required.

Israel has issued threats to civilians to evacuate Gaza City before expanding its ground operations. While tens of thousands have fled, hundreds of thousands remain.

Israeli forces have been operating in four eastern suburbs for weeks, largely reducing three of them to ruins. They are advancing towards the central and western areas where most displaced people have sought refuge.

Many displaced people are unwilling to leave, citing insufficient space and security in southern areas designated by Israel as humanitarian zones.

Advertisement

“The bombardment intensified everywhere, and we took down the tents, more than 20 families, we do not know where to go,” said Musbah al-Kafarna, who is among the displaced in Gaza City.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 64,871 people and wounded 164,610 since October 2023. Thousands more are believed to be under the rubble.

Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City
Smoke rises at al-Kawthar tower following an Israeli air raid on Gaza City. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Advertisement
Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City
Israeli forces are intensifying their assault on Gaza City with a wave of heavy air raids in recent days, in an escalation from previous military operations, triggering a surge in civilian displacement. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City
Palestinians search for wood to sell or use for cooking amid the rubble of a building hit by an Israeli attack in Gaza City. [Yousef Al Zanoun/AP Photo]
Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City
Israeli forces killed 53 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip and levelled 16 buildings in Gaza City, including three residential towers. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City
As bombardment intensified, families were once again forced to flee southwards, to al-Mawasi, an area Israel has designated as a “safe zone” despite repeatedly attacking it. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City
The Government Media Office in Gaza condemned Israel’s “systematic bombing” of civilian buildings, saying the aim of the offensive was “extermination and forced displacement”. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Advertisement
Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City
The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, said in a post on X that 10 of the agency’s buildings have been hit in Gaza City in the past four days alone. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City
The death toll from Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn has gone up to 25, with 16 of them killed in Gaza City alone. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City
A Palestinian man sits amid the rubble at the site of Israeli air raids that destroyed al-Jundi al-Majhoul residential tower on Sunday, in Gaza City. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]