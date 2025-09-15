Boxing legend Ricky Hatton dies at 46 in Manchester home

Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton, one of the sport’s most beloved figures, has died at the age of 46.

Hatton was discovered deceased at his Greater Manchester home, according to Britain’s Press Association. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes poured in as the boxing world mourned his loss.

Former champion Amir Khan wrote on Facebook, “Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton.”

Tyson Fury posted on Instagram, “RIP to the legend Ricky Hatton may he RIP. There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can’t believe this, so young.” His brother Matthew shared, “I love you Richard.”

Hatton’s death comes just two months after he had announced a surprising comeback fight scheduled for December in Dubai against Eisa Al Dah, following a decade-long retirement since his 2012 loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko.

Throughout his illustrious career, Hatton captured world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, facing boxing giants including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather, and Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao paid tribute: “He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life. Ricky fought bravely, not just in the ring, but in his journey through life. He truly had a good fight, and we are all blessed to have been part of his wonderful journey.”

Hatton’s everyman appeal, combined with his all-action fighting style and candid struggles with weight between bouts, earned him a massive following. Football star Wayne Rooney shared, “Devastated. A legend, a warrior, and a great person.”

Following retirement, Hatton spoke openly about his mental health challenges.

“As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind,” Khan noted.

Hatton’s career-defining moment came in 2005 when he defeated the formidable Kostya Tszyu for the IBF world super lightweight title before 22,000 fans in Manchester. This victory catapulted him to international stardom, with thousands of British fans following him to the United States for his biggest fights.

Former manager Frank Warren called him “superbly talented” and someone who “inspired a generation of young boxers and fans in a way very few had done before”.

Though Hatton suffered his first career defeat against Mayweather in 2007 and later lost to Pacquiao in 2009, his 2012 comeback after battling depression, alcohol issues, and weight gain was considered a personal triumph despite ending in defeat.

A lifelong Manchester City supporter, Hatton was honoured with a minute’s appreciation before Sunday’s derby against Manchester United, with fans from both sides applauding in tribute. Manchester City’s statement read: “Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career that saw him win world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight.”

Before his death, Hatton had found success as a trainer, guiding Zhanat Zhakiyanov to a world bantamweight title in 2017.