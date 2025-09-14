In Pictures

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, issues threat to residents to move south

Thousands remain in Gaza City, citing overcrowded shelters and unsafe conditions in the south.

An amputee walks with crutches alongside other displaced Palestinians evacuating southbound from Gaza City, travelling on foot and by vehicle, along the coastal road in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Published On 14 Sep 2025

The Israeli army is intensifying its military operations in Gaza City, threatening Palestinians to evacuate southwards as attacks accelerate.

According to an army post on X, more than 250,000 people have reportedly fled the city. The military is urging remaining residents to travel via al-Rashid Street towards al-Mawasi or camps in central Gaza.

However, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud said, “Despite intense bombardment in Gaza City, many residents have stayed put – or returned after seeking shelter elsewhere – because many of Israel’s designated evacuation zones are desperately overcrowded and under-resourced, including lacking proper water access.”

The United Nations estimates from late August indicated approximately one million Palestinians were living in and around Gaza’s largest urban centre, where famine conditions are taking hold after months of deteriorating circumstances.

The UN and international community have called on Israel to abandon its plans to capture the city, warning that such an assault could worsen the humanitarian crisis.

Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed on Saturday on X: “More than a quarter of a million residents of Gaza City have moved out of the city for their own safety.” Gaza’s Civil Defence agency contradicted this figure, reporting fewer than 70,000 people had managed to leave.

The Israeli military dropped leaflets Saturday, warning western district residents to evacuate amid continuous air raids. “The Israeli army is operating with very intense force in your area and is determined to dismantle and defeat Hamas,” the leaflets stated. “You have been warned.”

Mohammad Abu Salmiya, head of the al-Shifa Hospital, told the AFP news agency that while displacement continues within Gaza City, “only a small number of people have been able to reach the south”. He added that those who do flee south often find nowhere to stay, as “the al-Mawasi area is completely full and Deir el-Balah is also overcrowded”, causing many to return to Gaza City.

Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal told AFP, “The actual number of displaced people from Gaza to the south is approximately 68,000 only. Many residents are still holding their ground, and many others cannot find space in the south.”

Bakri Diab, a 35-year-old father of four who fled western Gaza City, reported that air raids were continuing in the south as well. “Bombing happens here too – the south isn’t safe either,” he said. “All the occupation has done is force people to crowd into places with no basic services and no safety.”

Israeli forces launched strikes in rapid succession on Gaza City, according to witnesses, in a bid to clear the urban centre for takeover, dropping leaflets warning starving and terrified Palestinians to flee for their lives. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Dr Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the head of al-Shifa Hospital, said residents were moving from the east to the west of Gaza City, but “only a small number of people have been able to reach the south”. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
“Even those who manage to flee south often find no place to stay, as the al-Mawasi area is completely full and Deir el-Balah is also overcrowded,” said Abu Salmiya, adding that many have returned to Gaza City after failing to find shelter or basic services. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
The Israeli army claimed on X that more than 250,000 people had fled the enclave’s largest urban centre. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said on Saturday that 86 percent of Gaza is either a militarised zone or subjected to displacement threats. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
For the past few weeks, the Israeli military has levelled Gaza City’s high-rises one by one, repeatedly claiming the buildings were being used by Hamas, without providing any evidence. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
On Saturday, Israeli forces continued to target high-rises, with Defence Minister Israel Katz posting a video purporting to show the Burj al-Nur tower crumbling to the ground. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
The bulk of Israel’s attacks on the Strip on Saturday have been focused on Gaza City, where jets bombed three UN schools in the Shati refugee camp that were sheltering displaced Palestinians. [Yousef al-Zanoun/AP Photo]
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after an Israeli military attack in Gaza City. [Yousef al-Zanoun/AP Photo]