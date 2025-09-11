In Pictures

Thousands flee Gaza City bombardment as calls for evacuation intensify

More than 200,000 Palestinians displaced from Gaza City amid escalating air strikes and humanitarian crises in besieged areas.

Displaced Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza carry their belongings along the coastal road towards southern Gaza. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
11 Sep 2025

Roughly 200,000 Palestinians have fled besieged Gaza City in recent weeks, according to Israeli military estimates reported by Israeli media, with tens of thousands departing in recent days as military operations intensify.

Amnesty International and other human rights organisations have denounced Israel’s escalating offensive in northern Gaza, warning of “catastrophic and irreversible consequences” for Palestinian civilians.

Israel has issued renewed forced evacuation directives for approximately one million people to evacuate Gaza City, where it has stepped up bombardment of high-rise buildings while preparing for the next phase of military action in what it claims is Hamas’s final stronghold. On Wednesday, the Israeli military announced imminent increases in targeted strikes near Gaza City.

Palestinians are being forced to move southward, where hundreds of thousands already endure overcrowded tent settlements that Israel periodically strikes.

Many residents decline to leave, citing exhaustion and a lack of resources.

“There is no safe zone in the Gaza Strip,” said Fawzi Muftah, as people travelled with vehicles loaded with possessions. “Danger is everywhere.”

Amal Sobh, displaced with 30 family members, including 13 orphans, recounted being stranded after their vehicle broke down without fuel.

“We do not have good blankets or good bedding, and winter is coming. What do we do for our children? We do not even have a proper tent to shelter us,” said Sobh, whose husband was arrested during the conflict.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 126 Palestinians, including 26 children, have died from malnutrition-related conditions since famine was declared in Gaza City on August 22. Throughout the war, 404 people, including 141 children, have perished from malnutrition.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 64,656 people and wounded 163,503 since October 2023, with tens of thousands more believed to be trapped beneath rubble.

Amnesty International has denounced Israel’s latest forced expulsion order affecting about one million residents in Gaza City, as the Israeli military carries out its plan to capture and occupy Gaza’s main urban centre. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
“Gaza City, which has an ancient heritage that dates back millennia and has already suffered devastating destruction and damage, is now facing complete obliteration,” said Heba Morayef, Amnesty's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
“It is evident that Israel is determined in pursuing its goal to physically destroy Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. It is unconscionable that states with leverage over Israel continue to provide it with arms and diplomatic support to destroy Palestinian lives,” Morayef said in a statement. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said his agency and partner groups will remain in Gaza City despite orders to leave issued by Israel’s military. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
“WHO is appalled by the latest evacuation order, demanding that one million people move from Gaza City to a so-called ‘humanitarian zone’ in the south designated by Israel,” Tedros wrote in a statement. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Humanitarian and human rights organisations have expressed alarm over Israel’s forced expulsion order demanding one million people leave Gaza City, despite unsafe overcrowding further south. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Displaced Palestinians fleeing Gaza City arrive in al-Mawasi, an area that Israel has designated as a "safe zone", in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Members of the Abdullah family who were evacuated from Gaza City set up their tent in a camp for displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi in Khan Younis. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled besieged Gaza City in recent days. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]