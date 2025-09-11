In Pictures

Gallery|Protests

France’s streets ablaze as antigovernment protests disrupt daily life

Hundreds arrested after more than 200,000 demonstrators force French government into high-stakes confrontation.

A protester displays a French national flag next to burning rubbish bins.
A protester of the 'Block Everything' movement displays a French national flag next to burning rubbish bins in Lille, northern France [Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo]
Published On 11 Sep 2025

Save

A nationwide wave of antigovernment protests swept across France, filling streets with smoke, burning barricades and tear gas as demonstrators rallied against budget cuts and political instability.

The “Block Everything” campaign created a formidable test for President Emmanuel Macron and transformed Sebastien Lecornu’s first day as prime minister into an immediate crisis.

While the movement did not achieve its goal of total national disruption on Wednesday, it successfully paralysed significant portions of daily life and ignited hundreds of flashpoints throughout the country.

Despite deploying 80,000 police officers who dismantled barricades and arrested hundreds, disturbances multiplied across France. Protesters torched a bus in Rennes, while severed electric cables in the southwest halted train service and created traffic chaos.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau reported nearly 200,000 demonstrators nationwide by evening, though the CGT union claimed closer to 250,000 participants.

His ministry documented more than 450 arrests, hundreds in custody, more than a dozen injured officers, and upwards of 800 protest actions ranging from rallies to street fires. Retailleau declared the day “a defeat for those who wanted to block the country”, yet the government’s own statistics suggested otherwise.

The “Bloquons Tout” protests, while not matching the scale of France’s 2018 yellow vest movement, highlighted the recurring pattern of unrest during Macron’s presidency: Huge police deployments, violent outbursts, and persistent confrontations between government and citizenry.

Advertisement

Since his 2022 re-election, Macron has faced intense public anger over controversial pension reforms, and nationwide riots following the 2023 police killing of a teenager in Paris’s suburbs.

The demonstrations and intermittent clashes with riot police across Paris and beyond intensified the sense of crisis enveloping France after the government’s collapse on Monday, when former Prime Minister Francois Bayrou lost a parliamentary confidence vote.

The protests immediately confronted Bayrou’s successor, Lecornu, who took office on Wednesday.

France's streets ablaze as anti-government protests paralyze daily life
Protesters march during a rally of the 'Block Everything' movement in Marseille, south of France. [Philippe Magoni/AP Photo]
Advertisement
France's streets ablaze as anti-government protests paralyze daily life
French police have arrested hundreds of people as protests led by left-wing forces spread across the country. [Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo]
France's streets ablaze as anti-government protests paralyze daily life
Nearly 300 people were arrested on Wednesday after demonstrators set fire to rubbish bins and blocked highways, spurred by growing anger at President Emmanuel Macron’s government amid a deepening political crisis. [Pascal Bastien/AP Photo]
France's streets ablaze as anti-government protests paralyze daily life
The call to “block everything” came after former Prime Minister Francois Bayrou lost a confidence vote on Monday. Macron responded by appointing Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, a close ally, as his replacement. [Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo]
France's streets ablaze as anti-government protests paralyze daily life
The demonstrations combined work stoppages, road blockades and acts of civil disobedience in opposition to what protesters denounced as years of austerity. [Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo]
France's streets ablaze as anti-government protests paralyze daily life
Authorities said 80,000 police officers were deployed nationwide, though French media reported closer to 100,000. Officers fired tear gas in several cities as they moved to disperse crowds and make arrests. [Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo]
Advertisement
France's streets ablaze as anti-government protests paralyze daily life
Protests erupted across France, with highway operator Vinci reporting traffic disruptions on major roads around Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Lyon. [Pascal Bastien/AP Photo]
France's streets ablaze as anti-government protests paralyze daily life
Protesters block the entrance of an art school while one plays the guitar in Roubaix, northern France. Banner in the background reads, "no cutbacks on our children's future". [Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo]
France's streets ablaze as anti-government protests paralyze daily life
The "Block Everything" movement, which has gone viral on social media, has been spurred by increased dismay over budget-tightening policies that Bayrou championed. [Philippe Magoni/AP Photo]