In Pictures

Gallery|Arts and Culture

Elvis-inspired teacher fights Roma prejudice with music and heart

As a teacher and performer, Lakatos empowers Roma students, showing them they can aspire beyond societal limitations.

Elvis-inspired teacher fights Roma prejudice with music and heart
Tudor Lakatos, who goes by the stage name Elvis Romano, performs at the Terasa Florilor restaurant in Bucharest, Romania. [Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo]
Published On 9 Aug 2025

Tudor Lakatos challenges Roma discrimination through Elvis Presley’s musical legacy.

Sporting a rhinestone shirt, oversized sunglasses and a classic 1950s quiff, Lakatos captivates audiences across Romania with his distinctive renditions of songs like Blue Suede Shoes.

Rather than being an impersonator, Lakatos harnesses Elvis’s universal appeal to dismantle stereotypes about Roma people and inspire Roma youth.

“I never wanted to get on stage, I did not think about it,” Lakatos, 58, said after a recent gig at a restaurant in the capital, Bucharest. “I only wanted one thing – to make friends with Romanians, to stop being called a Gypsy,” he added, using an often derided term for people belonging to the Roma ethnic group.

The Roma, with South Asian origins, have endured centuries of persecution throughout Eastern Europe and continue to face poverty, unemployment and prejudice. In Romania, they represent approximately seven percent of the population, with one-fifth reporting discrimination experiences in the past year, according to European Union data.

Lakatos began his mission in the early 1980s as an art student during Nicolae Ceausescu’s communist regime. When anti-Roma sentiment was widespread, he discovered that Elvis’s music created connections with ethnic Romanian students while simultaneously symbolising resistance against government oppression.

Now, 40 years later, his audience has expanded. As a teacher for 25 years, Lakatos uses music to show his students they can aspire beyond the limited opportunities of their northwestern Romanian village.

Advertisement

“The adjective Gypsy is used everywhere as a substitute for insult,” Lakatos said. “We older people have gotten used to it, we can swallow it, we grew up with it. I have said many times, ‘Call us what you want, dinosaur and brontosaurus, but at least join hands with us to educate the next generation.'”

Despite his teaching career, Lakatos continues performing throughout Romania at various venues.

The eclectic mix of languages can sometimes lead to surprises because there is not always a literal translation for Elvis’s 1950s American English.

For example, “Don’t step on my blue suede shoes” does not make sense to many of the children he teaches because they are so poor, Lakatos said.

In his version, the lyric Elvis made famous becomes simply “Don’t step on my bare feet.”

It is a message that Elvis – born in a two-room house in Tupelo, Mississippi, during the Great Depression – probably would have understood.

Elvis-inspired teacher fights Roma prejudice with music and heart
Tudor Lakatos tests microphones before a performance as President Donald Trump appears on a television screen during a news broadcast, in Bucharest. [Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Elvis-inspired teacher fights Roma prejudice with music and heart
Customers dance as Tudor Lakatos performs. [Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo]
Elvis-inspired teacher fights Roma prejudice with music and heart
On a warm summer evening at Terasa Florilor in Bucharest, Lakatos entertained a mixed crowd. [Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo]
Elvis-inspired teacher fights Roma prejudice with music and heart
Some of the crowd were specifically there for his performance, others were drawn by the restaurant's traditional cuisine. [Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo]
Elvis-inspired teacher fights Roma prejudice with music and heart
Patrons danced and took selfies during his signature Rock 'n' Rom show, which blends Elvis classics performed in Romani, Romanian and English. [Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo]
Elvis-inspired teacher fights Roma prejudice with music and heart
Tudor Lakatos strikes a pose for a photo with the Taraful Frunzelor band, Stelian Frunza, left, Stefan Marin, right, and Nicolae Feraru. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Elvis-inspired teacher fights Roma prejudice with music and heart
Tudor Lakatos performs at the Terasa Florilor restaurant with the Taraful Frunzelor band, in Bucharest. [Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo]