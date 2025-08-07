In Pictures

Religious schools fill gaps amid Afghanistan’s fractured education system

Enrolment in madrassas surges, with one school seeing its number of students grow from 35 to 160 in five years.

Afghan boys attend a Quran class at the Abdullah Ibn-Masoud religious school on the outskirts of Kabul. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Published On 7 Aug 2025

In Kabul’s narrow alleys and quiet courtyards, boys dressed in white caps and tunics diligently recite Quranic verses across an expanding network of madrassas – religious schools that increasingly bridge critical gaps in Afghanistan’s struggling education system.

Public schools continue to function, but their effectiveness has diminished due to resource constraints, insufficient teaching staff and the lingering effects of decades-long conflict. Consequently, families are increasingly turning to madrassas, which provide structured education grounded in Islamic teachings. The surge in enrolment is remarkable; one school north of Kabul has expanded from 35 to more than 160 students within just five years.

While most madrassas prioritise Quranic memorisation, Islamic jurisprudence, and Arabic language instruction, some have begun incorporating fundamental secular subjects such as mathematics and English. Nevertheless, many fail to meet national and international educational benchmarks, prompting concerns about their impact on students’ comprehensive development.

For girls, educational barriers are especially severe. With secondary education banned under Taliban rule, some girls attend madrassas as one of their few remaining pathways to learning, though opportunities remain restricted even within these institutions.

Critics argue that madrassas often serve as centres for religious indoctrination, and their growing prominence may significantly influence Afghanistan’s trajectory.

Yet for countless children across the country, these religious schools represent their only accessible form of education.

Afghan boys return to the Abdullah Ibn-Masoud religious school, their current residence, after gathering food donations from neighbouring villages on the outskirts of Kabul. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Students living at the Imam al-Tirmidhi religious school begin their day with a breakfast of bread and tea in Kabul. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
At the Abdullah Ibn-Masoud religious school on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, a religious studies teacher guides Afghan boys through Quranic instruction. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Afghan girls attending an informal school make their way through the campus in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Afghan girls attend a religious studies class at the Tasnim-e-Nusrat religious education centre in Kabul. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Afghan boys stand by a window frame inside the Imam al-Tirmidhi religious school in Kabul. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Qari Hizbollah, director of the Imam al-Tirmidhi religious boarding school, left, collaborates with a local baker to tally bread loaves purchased for the school in Kabul. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Afghan boys gather with their teacher for a photograph during a Quran class at the Abdullah Ibn-Masoud religious school on the outskirts of Kabul. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Afghan boys carry copies of the Quran at the Imam al-Tirmidhi religious school in Kabul. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]