UN chief condemns Gaza horrors, calls for accountability amid famine

About two million Palestinians forcibly displaced, enduring famine and violence, as UN again demands immediate action.

Forcibly displaced Palestinians, carrying their belongings, make their way through a street in Gaza City as they flee the northern Gaza Strip. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Published On 29 Aug 2025

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced the “endless catalogue of horrors” unfolding in Gaza after nearly two years of conflict, as Gaza’s civil defence reported dozens of new casualties from Israeli strikes.

As Israel’s military prepares to take control of Gaza City, the nation faces increasing domestic and international pressure to halt its offensive in the Palestinian territory, where the UN has officially declared a famine.

About two million Palestinians—the vast majority of the population—have been displaced at least once during the conflict, with humanitarian organisations warning against any expansion of military operations.

“Gaza is piled with rubble, piled with bodies and piled with examples of what may be serious violations of international law,” Guterres told journalists on Thursday, emphasising the need for accountability.

On Thursday, massive plumes of smoke were rising above Gaza City following Israeli bombardments of the city’s outskirts, as captured in video footage.

Aya Daher, displaced from Gaza City’s Zeitoun district, told the AFP news agency she had no shelter and was “just waiting for God’s mercy” outside a local hospital.

“There were explosions all night. I was injured, my husband was injured by shrapnel, and my son was also wounded in the head. Thank God we survived, but there were martyrs,” she said.

Cindy McCain, head of the UN’s World Food Programme, warned that Gaza had reached “breaking point” and called for the urgent restoration of its network of 200 food distribution points.

Following a visit to the territory, McCain reported witnessing firsthand that “desperation is soaring”.

The UN formally declared a famine in the Gaza governorate last week, attributing it to “systematic obstruction” of humanitarian aid deliveries by Israel.

Children huddle along a fence, hoping to receive rice from a charity kitchen offering free meals in western Gaza City. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
The Israeli military continues preparations to seize Gaza City, the enclave's largest urban centre, despite mounting international pressure to reconsider the operation. Global concerns centre on the potential for significant civilian casualties and the displacement of approximately one million Palestinians currently seeking shelter in the area. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Forcibly displaced Palestinians escape Gaza City, heading towards southern regions of the Gaza Strip. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined the chorus of criticism against the campaign, stating on Thursday that it "signals a new and dangerous phase" in the war. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
In Gaza City, residents reported families fleeing their homes, with the majority moving towards the coast as Israeli forces bombarded the Shujayea, Zeitoun and Sabra neighbourhoods. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
The UN formally declared a famine in Gaza governorate last week, attributing it to "systematic obstruction" of humanitarian aid deliveries by Israel. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Israel's military campaign has inflicted widespread devastation across the territory, forcing the majority of its approximately two million Palestinian residents from their homes. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
With Gaza facing a severe humanitarian crisis, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that another four people, including two children, had starved to death. This brings the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave to 317, including those of 121 children, since the conflict began. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
More than 62,900 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed by the Israeli military in Gaza, according to local health officials. [Eyad Baba/AFP]