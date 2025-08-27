More Palestinian families are fleeing as the Israeli military pushes deeper into Gaza City, destroying entire neighbourhoods and leaving Palestinian families with nowhere safe to go.

Israel is using overwhelming force in its push to occupy Gaza City, with tanks and warplanes levelling entire blocks, said Tareq Abu Azzoum, an Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza.

Residents said Israeli aerial and tank shelling had hit the eastern Gaza City suburbs of Sabra, Shujayea and Tuffah, as well as Jabalia town to the north, destroying roads and houses.

“Earthquakes, we call it; they want to scare people into leaving their homes,” said Ismail, 40, a Gaza City resident.

The Israeli military has said its forces are operating in the area to locate weapons and destroy tunnels used by armed groups.

Despite widespread protests in Israel and international condemnation, Israel is preparing to launch a new offensive in Gaza City.

About half of the enclave’s two million people currently live in Gaza City, with several thousand already having moved westward, pouring into the heart of the city and along the coast.

Others have ventured further south, to central Gaza and the coastal area of al-Mawasi near Khan Younis.

Israel has completely destroyed more than 1,000 buildings in the Zeitoun and Sabra neighbourhoods of Gaza City since it started its sustained assault on the city on August 6, according to estimates by the Palestinian Civil Defence.