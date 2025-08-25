In Pictures

News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel bombs Nasser Hospital – southern Gaza’s main medical facility

The Israeli attack on Gaza hospital kills 19, including four journalists, as Nasser Hospital faces repeated attacks.

Israel bombs Nasser hospital in southern Gaza
Medics evacuate a member of the Palestinian Civil Defence who was injured in the Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital. [AFP]
Published On 25 Aug 2025

The Israeli military has carried out strikes on Nasser Medical Complex – southern Gaza’s main hospital – killing at least 19 people, including four journalists, the Ministry of Health in the Palestinian enclave said.

Gaza’s Government Media Office confirmed that among the four journalists killed in Monday’s attack on the medical facility in Khan Younis was Al Jazeera’s photojournalist Mohammad Salama.

It named the other slain journalists as Reuters news agency’s Hussam al-Masri; Mariam Abu Daqqa, who worked for several media outlets, including The Independent Arabic and The Associated Press news agency; and Moaz Abu Taha.

The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike, with one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived, the ministry said.

The hospital has withstood raids and bombardment throughout 22 months of war, with officials citing critical shortages of supplies and staff.

Israel has repeatedly struck hospitals and schools, rendering most of them out of service.

A June attack on Nasser Hospital had killed three people and wounded 10, according to the Health Ministry. At the time, Israel’s military said it had targeted Hamas fighters operating from a command and control centre inside the hospital. It did not provide any evidence for its claims.

Israel bombs Nasser hospital in southern Gaza
People transport a medic injured in the strikes on Nasser Hospital. [AFP]
Advertisement
Israel bombs Nasser hospital in southern Gaza
Palestinians gather outside the hospital following the attack. [AFP]
Israeli strike targets Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza; dead and injured reported
At least 19 people were killed in the attack on the hospital in Khan Younis. [Abdallah FS Alattar/Anadolu]
Israeli strike targets Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza; dead and injured reported
Gaza’s Government Media Office has confirmed that four journalists were among those killed. [Abdallah FS Alattar/Anadolu]
Israel bombs Nasser hospital in southern Gaza
The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike with one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived. [Abdallah FS Alattar/Anadolu]
Israel bombs Nasser hospital in southern Gaza
Locals rescue injured Palestinians following the attack. [Abdallah FS Alattar/Anadolu]
Advertisement
Israel bombs Nasser hospital in southern Gaza
Israeli strikes on hospitals are common, as multiple hospitals have been struck or raided across the Gaza Strip, with Israel claiming its attacks target Hamas and other groups' fighters operating from the medical facilities, without providing evidence. [Abdallah FS Alattar/Anadolu]