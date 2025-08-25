The Israeli military has carried out strikes on Nasser Medical Complex – southern Gaza’s main hospital – killing at least 19 people, including four journalists, the Ministry of Health in the Palestinian enclave said.

Gaza’s Government Media Office confirmed that among the four journalists killed in Monday’s attack on the medical facility in Khan Younis was Al Jazeera’s photojournalist Mohammad Salama.

It named the other slain journalists as Reuters news agency’s Hussam al-Masri; Mariam Abu Daqqa, who worked for several media outlets, including The Independent Arabic and The Associated Press news agency; and Moaz Abu Taha.

The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike, with one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived, the ministry said.

The hospital has withstood raids and bombardment throughout 22 months of war, with officials citing critical shortages of supplies and staff.

Israel has repeatedly struck hospitals and schools, rendering most of them out of service.

A June attack on Nasser Hospital had killed three people and wounded 10, according to the Health Ministry. At the time, Israel’s military said it had targeted Hamas fighters operating from a command and control centre inside the hospital. It did not provide any evidence for its claims.