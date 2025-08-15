Rescuers scoured debris in a remote village in Indian-administered Kashmir searching for missing residents on Friday after devastating flash floods triggered by the previous day’s torrential downpour killed at least 60 people, according to officials.

Teams of disaster management officials, police and soldiers, aided by local villagers, combed through the devastated Himalayan village of Chositi on Friday.

Rescue operations paused overnight after successfully evacuating at least 300 people on Thursday following a powerful cloudburst that triggered devastating floods and landslides. Officials reported that many missing persons were likely swept away by floodwaters. Additional rescue teams were en route to bolster relief efforts.

At least 50 severely injured individuals received treatment in local hospitals after being rescued from a stream filled with mud and debris. Disaster management official Mohammed Irshad warned that the number of missing people could rise.

Meteorologists have predicted more heavy rainfall and flooding for the region.

Chositi, a remote village in Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, serves as the last vehicle-accessible point for an annual Hindu pilgrimage to a mountainous shrine situated at 3,000 metres (9,500 feet) elevation, approximately 8 kilometres (5 miles) from the village.

The pilgrimage, which began July 25 and was scheduled to continue until September 5, has been suspended.

The floods destroyed the main community kitchen established for pilgrims, along with dozens of vehicles and motorcycles. More than 200 pilgrims were in the kitchen when the flood struck, which also damaged or washed away numerous homes clustered in the foothills.

Images and videos shared on social media reveal extensive destruction, with household belongings scattered among damaged vehicles and homes throughout the village. Authorities have constructed makeshift bridges to help stranded pilgrims cross muddy water channels.

Cloudbursts – sudden, intense downpours over small areas – have become increasingly frequent in India’s Himalayan regions, which are vulnerable to flash floods and landslides. These events can cause devastating flooding and landslides, affecting thousands in mountainous areas.

Experts attribute the increased frequency of cloudbursts partly to climate change, while noting that unplanned development in mountain regions has amplified the resulting damage.

Kishtwar district hosts multiple hydroelectric power projects, which experts have consistently warned endanger the region’s delicate ecosystem.