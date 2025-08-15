In Pictures
Photos: Putin’s 25-year legacy with US presidents
A visual journey through Putin’s interactions with five United States presidents spanning a quarter-century of diplomacy.
Published On 15 Aug 2025
Since 2000, Vladimir Putin has served as Russia’s president or prime minister, engaging with five different United States presidents, starting with Bill Clinton.
As he prepares for discussions with US President Donald Trump in Alaska focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict, here are photographs documenting Putin’s history with American leaders over the past quarter-century.
