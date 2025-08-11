In Pictures

News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel assassinates 5 Al Jazeera staff: Scenes of carnage in Gaza City

Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif and four colleagues killed in a targeted Israeli attack on a press tent in Gaza.

Anas al-Sharif, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, Moamen Aliwa and Mohammed Qreiqeh.
Anas al-Sharif, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, Moamen Aliwa and Mohammed Qreiqeh [Al Jazeera]
Published On 11 Aug 2025

Israel has assassinated Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif and four other staff in a targeted attack on a tent in Gaza City, taking the total number of journalists killed since October 7, 2023 to 269.

Correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Moamen Aliwa, and their assistant Mohammed Noufal were meeting in a media tent outside al-Shifa Hospital when they were targeted by a drone.

Two others were killed in the Sunday evening attack that has drawn condemnation.

Al Jazeera Media Network has condemned what it called a “targeted assassination” and called it “yet another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom”.

“This attack comes amid the catastrophic consequences of the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, which has seen the relentless slaughter of civilians, forced starvation, and the obliteration of entire communities,” the network said in a statement.

“The order to assassinate Anas Al Sharif, one of Gaza’s bravest journalists, and his colleagues, is a desperate attempt to silence the voices exposing the impending seizure and occupation of Gaza.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says it is “appalled” by Israel’s killing of Al Jazeera journalists.

“Israel’s pattern of labeling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom,” said the CPJ’s regional director, Sara Qudah.

“Journalists are civilians and must never be targeted. Those responsible for these killings must be held accountable,” Qudah added.

Advertisement

Last month the CPJ said it was gravely concerned for the safety of al-Sharif as he was being “targeted by an Israeli military smear campaign”.

Since Israel launched its war on the enclave in October 2023, it has routinely accused Palestinian journalists in Gaza of being Hamas members, as part of what rights groups say is an effort to discredit their reporting of Israeli abuses.

Aftermath if the Israeli strike that killed five Al Jazeera staff in Gaza
Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of the Israeli strike on the tent near al-Shifa Hospital. Five Al Jazeera staff were killed in what Al Jazeera Media Network said was a 'targeted assassination'. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Advertisement
Aftermath if the Israeli strike that killed five Al Jazeera staff in Gaza
Seven people were killed in the attack, including five Al Jazeera staff. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Aftermath if the Israeli strike that killed five Al Jazeera staff in Gaza
The victims include Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, camera operators Ibrahim Zaher and Moamen Aliwa, and their assistant Mohammed Noufal. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
gaza
In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the killings as 'yet another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom'. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Aftermath if the Israeli strike that killed five Al Jazeera staff in Gaza
Al Jazeera, which has accused Israeli authorities of fabricating evidence to link its staff to Hamas, had recently denounced Israel’s military for waging a 'campaign of incitement' against its reporters in the Gaza Strip, including al-Sharif. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Gaza
Since Israel launched its war on the enclave on October 7, 2023, it has routinely accused Palestinian journalists in Gaza of being Hamas members. However, it has provided no evidence to support its false claims. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Advertisement
Aftermath if the Israeli strike that killed five Al Jazeera staff in Gaza
Israel has admitted to the latest assassination. It falsely accused Anas al-Sharif of leading what it called a Hamas cell. But it has yet to provide any evidence. The Israeli military has killed nearly 270 reporters and media workers since its bombardment began, including several Al Jazeera journalists and their relatives. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]