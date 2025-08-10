In Pictures

Global rallies demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza and unrestricted aid

Tens of thousands of people have gathered around the world to protest against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Artists perform during a march in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
People march in solidarity with Palestinians in Buenos Aires, Argentina [Francisco Loureiro/Reuters]
Published On 10 Aug 2025

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have held rallies and marches in cities around the world in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, demanding an end to Israeli attacks on the besieged and bombarded enclave as Israel-imposed starvation engulfs the entire population.

In London, the Metropolitan Police said it arrested more than 466 people at a protest on Saturday against the British government’s decision to ban the group Palestine Action.

British lawmakers proscribed Palestine Action under anti-terrorism legislation in July after some of its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged planes as part of a series of protests. The group accuses the UK government of complicity in what it calls Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

Protesters, some wearing black-and-white Palestinian scarves and waving Palestinian flags, chanted, “Hands off Gaza” and held placards with the message “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

In Turkiye’s Istanbul, thousands of protesters demanded more aid be allowed into the Strip, with organisers calling on the international community to take urgent action to end the humanitarian crisis.

Many also took to the streets in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to protest against the blockade and Western support for Israel, demanding the immediate and unrestricted delivery of aid into Gaza.

Several pro-Palestine rallies were also held across Spain, including in the capital, Madrid, to protest Israeli attacks and the starvation in the enclave. Carrying Palestinian flags, protesters shouted, “End to genocide”.

In Switzerland’s Geneva, thousands gathered at the Jardin Anglais to protest against famine and malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza resulting from the Israeli blockade. The crowd staged a sit-in, shouting in English, French and Arabic to demand an end to international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.

Large rallies showing support for those suffering in Gaza have also been held in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

People gather to protest Norwegian oil subsidies to Israel in Oslo, Norway. [Eyad Zaro/Anadolu]
People take part in a rally titled 'Malaysia Stands For Gaza' in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. [Nazir Sufari/EPA]
People rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Karachi, Pakistan. [Rehan Khan/EPA]
People wave Palestinian flags during a pro-Palestinian protest in Foley Square, New York. [Angelina Katsanis/EPA]
Protesters hold a sign reading "Free Palestine" as people gather outside the North Macedonian parliament to denounce Israel's war on Gaza and express solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Skopje. [Umeys Sulejman/Anadolu]
People wave Palestinian flags as they gather at the Monument to Alfonso XII during a rally at Retiro Park in Madrid, Spain. [Victor Lerena/EPA]
People gather to show their solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and to protest against Israel, in Istanbul, Turkiye. [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]
Protesters wave Palestinian flags and hold banners during a demonstration against the famine in Gaza, in Geneva, Switzerland. [Muhammet Ikbal Arslan/Anadolu]
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gather in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to protest Israel’s war on Gaza. [Mouneb Taim/Anadolu]
Police officers arrest a demonstrator during a protest in support of the Palestinian people, in Parliament Square, London. [Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]
A demonstrator sits on the ground in handcuffs during a protest in support of the Palestinian people, in Parliament Square, London. [Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]