In Pictures

Gallery|Arts and Culture

Pamplona’s iconic bull run opens in Spain

Runners in traditional red and white sprint inches from bulls’ horns, embracing risk in Pamplona’s San Fermin festival.

San Fermin festival
Mozos or runners take part in the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. [Jesus Diges/EPA]
Published On 7 Jul 2025

Thousands of daredevils ran, skidded and tumbled out of the way of six charging bulls at the opening run of the San Fermin festival in Spain.

Monday was the first of nine morning runs during the famous celebrations held in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.

The bulls pounded along the twisting cobblestone streets after being led by six steers. Up to 4,000 runners take part in each bull run, which takes place over 846 metres (2,775 feet) and can last three to four minutes.

Most runners wear the traditional garb of white trousers and shirt with a red sash and neckerchief. The expert Spanish runners try to sprint just in front of the bulls’ horns for a few death-defying seconds while egging the animals on with a rolled newspaper.

Thousands of spectators watch from balconies and wooden barricades along the course. Millions more follow the visceral spectacle on live television.

While goring is not rare, many more people are bruised and injured in falls and pile-ups with each other. Medics rush in to treat the injured and take the seriously hurt to a hospital.

Unofficial records say at least 15 people have died in the bull runs over the past century. The deadliest day on record was July 13, 1980, when four runners were killed by two bulls. The last death was in 2009.

The rest of each day is for eating, drinking, dancing, and cultural entertainment, including bullfights, in which the animals that run in the morning are slain in the bullring by professional matadors each afternoon.

Advertisement

The festival was made internationally famous by Ernest Hemingway’s classic 1926 novel, The Sun Also Rises, about American bohemians wasting away in Europe.

San Fermin festival
People wait on balconies above Estafeta Street for the beginning of the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival. [Jesus Diges/EPA]
Advertisement
San Fermin festival
Participants arrive in the bullring, followed by cows and bull keepers after the first "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. [Jorge Guerrero/AFP]
San Fermin festival
Thousands of people attend the weeklong festival every year. [Cesar Manso/AFP]
San Fermin festival
The run became world-famous after being immortalised by US writer Ernest Hemingway in his novel The Sun Also Rises in 1926. [Cesar Manso/AFP]
San Fermin festival
A participant is helped after falling during the first "encierro" (bull run). [Cesar Manso/AFP]
San Fermin festival
Six bulls are released at 8am every day to run from their corral to the bullring through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850-metre (930-yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. [Cesar Manso/AFP]
Advertisement
San Fermin festival
Police officers stand as participants prepare to run ahead of bulls before the first "encierro" (bull run). [Cesar Manso/AFP]
San Fermin festival
During the intense "running of the bulls", which lasts less than three minutes, the runners try to get as close as possible to the animals in their sprint to the Pamplona bullring, where bullfights are held in the afternoon. [Cesar Manso/AFP]
San Fermin festival
Dozens of people are injured each year, although most injuries result from falls or being stomped by animals. Deaths have also been recorded. [JP Urdiroz/EPA]