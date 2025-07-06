Search intensifies for missing children after deadly Texas floods

A devastating flash flood has torn through Texas in the United States, killing dozens, including children, and leaving many others missing.

Search and rescue teams are working around the clock, deploying helicopters, boats, and drones to search for survivors, some stranded on trees and areas isolated by destroyed roads, and to recover victims’ bodies.

Camp Mystic, a Christian girls’ summer camp along a river in Kerr County, suffered the most damage, with more than two dozen campers still unaccounted for. The picturesque landscape, with its shallow rivers winding through hills and valleys, creates ideal conditions for deadly flash floods, making it one of the most flood-prone US regions.

In the early hours of July 4, 2025, floodwaters surged through an area about 112km (70 miles) west of San Antonio that houses summer camps and small communities. At least 50 people have been killed so far, while 27 girls from one camp are still missing.

The deluge began when heavy rainfall sent water rushing down hillsides into creeks, which then overwhelmed the Guadalupe River.

By Saturday, rescue personnel searched through a devastated landscape of twisted trees, overturned vehicles, and mud-covered debris in an increasingly urgent effort to find survivors. Authorities have not specified the total number of missing people beyond the children from Camp Mystic.

The powerful floodwaters rose 26 feet (8 metres) on the Guadalupe in just 45 minutes before dawn on Friday, sweeping away homes and vehicles. The rains continued on Saturday, with flash flood warnings and watches remaining in effect.