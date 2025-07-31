Russia launched a barrage of missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, killing at least six people – including a six-year-old boy and his mother – and injuring 52, according to Ukrainian officials.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Russian forces launched more than 300 drones and eight missiles, targeting residential buildings throughout the capital.

“Today the world has once again seen Russia’s response to our desire for peace with America and Europe. Therefore, peace without strength is impossible,” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram app.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed nine children were wounded in the attack, the highest number of child casualties in a single night in the city since Russia’s full-scale invasion began nearly three and a half years ago.

Yurii Kravchuk, 62, stood beside a damaged building wrapped in a blanket with a bandage around his head. He told the Reuters news agency he heard the missile alert but could not shelter in time.

“I started waking up my wife and then there was an explosion… My daughter ended up in the hospital.”

Emergency responders battled fires and cut through concrete blocks searching for survivors across the city.

Explosions rocked Kyiv for hours as fires lit up the night sky. Officials stated that 27 locations were hit, including schools and hospitals.

The air force documented five direct missile hits and 21 drone attacks across 12 locations.

Russia, which denies targeting civilians, has escalated air attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities far from the front line in recent months.

Advertisement

United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his country would impose tariffs and other measures on Russia “ten days from today” if Moscow showed no progress towards ending the conflict.

“This is Putin’s response to Trump’s deadlines,” Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said. “The world must respond with a tribunal and maximum pressure.”

Zelenskyy shared a video of burning ruins, stating that people remained trapped under the rubble of a partially destroyed residential building.

Ukrainian air defence units intercepted 288 attack drones and three cruise missiles, the air force reported.