Deadly rain, landslides force mass evacuations in northern China

At least 30 dead and tens of thousands evacuated as heavy rain and landslides hit northern China.

Rescue team members evacuate residents from their home on a flooded road.
Rescue team members evacuate residents from their home on a flooded road after heavy rains at Taishitun village in Miyun district, on the outskirts of Beijing [Jade Gao/AFP]
Published On 29 Jul 2025

Heavy rain has killed at least 30 people and forced authorities to evacuate tens of thousands after swaths of northern China were lashed by torrential downpours that prompted landslides, according to state media.

Weather authorities have issued their second-highest rainstorm warning for the capital Beijing, neighbouring Hebei and Tianjin, as well as 10 other provinces in northern, eastern and southern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.

The rains are expected to last into Wednesday, it added.

As of midnight on Monday, “the latest round of heavy rainstorms has left 30 people dead in Beijing,” Xinhua said, citing the city’s municipal flood control headquarters.

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated in the Chinese capital alone, local state-run outlet Beijing Daily said on social media.

The death toll was highest in Miyun, a suburban district northeast of the city centre, it said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged authorities late on Monday to plan for worst-case scenarios and rush the relocation of residents of flood-threatened areas.

Beijing Daily said local officials had “made all-out efforts to search and rescue missing persons … and made every effort to reduce casualties”.

The government has allocated 350 million yuan ($48m) for disaster relief in nine regions hit by heavy rains, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

They include northern Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia, northeastern Jilin, eastern Shandong and southern Guangdong.

A separate 200 million yuan ($27m) has been set aside for the capital, the broadcaster said.

An aerial view shows flooding in Xinanzhuang village in Miyun district. [Adek Berry/AFP]
Damaged cars are seen in a flooded neighbourhood in Miyun district. [Adek Berry/AFP]
A man rides his vehicle past debris along a flooded street following heavy rains on the outskirts of Beijing. [Adek Berry/AFP]
The storm knocked out power in more than 130 villages in Beijing, destroyed communication lines and damaged more than 30 sections of road. [Adek Berry/AFP]
Villagers walk on a road damaged by flood as they evacuate from the Langjiayu village on the outskirts of Beijing. [Andy Wong/AP Photo]
An aerial view shows damaged buildings in Xinanzhuang village. [Jade Gao/AFP]
More than 80,000 people have been relocated in Beijing, including about 17,000 in Miyun, a Beijing city statement said. [Jade Gao/AFP]