‘Not eating for days’: Gaza’s worsening starvation crisis

Aid groups fear the forced starvation of Palestinians under Israel’s brutal blockade is now reaching a tipping point.

Hidaya, a 31-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 18-month-old son Mohammed al-Mutawaq, inside their tent at the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Published On 27 Jul 2025

The hunger that has been building among Gaza’s more than two million Palestinians has passed a tipping point and is accelerating deaths, aid workers and health staff say.

Not only Palestinian children – usually the most vulnerable – are falling victim to Israel’s blockade since March, but also adults.

The United Nations’ World Food Programme says nearly 100,000 women and children urgently need treatment for malnutrition, and almost a third of people in Gaza are “not eating for days”. Medical workers say they have run out of many key treatments and medicines.

The World Health Organization reports a sharp rise in malnutrition and disease, with a large proportion of Gaza’s residents now starving.

Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, says a quarter of all young children and pregnant or breastfeeding women screened at its clinics in Gaza last week were malnourished, blaming Israel’s “deliberate use of starvation as a weapon”.

Displaced Palestinians receive lentil soup at a food distribution point in Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A displaced Palestinian child sits next to a pot of lentil soup that he received at a food distribution point in Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Yasmine, a 22-year-old Palestinian mother, holds her malnourished two-month-old daughter Teen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. [AFP]
Maryam, a 26-year-old Palestinian mother, holds the hand of her malnourished 40-day-old son, Mahmoud, at Nasser Hospital. [AFP]
Palestinian teenager Atif Aid Abu Khater, weighing only 25kg due to malnutrition, at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. [Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini/Anadolu via Getty Images]
The body of Palestinian baby Zainab Abu Haleeb, who died due to malnutrition, according to health officials, lies at Nasser Hospital. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Somoud Wahdan waits for trucks with humanitarian aid to arrive in Gaza City. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians are brought to Nasser Hospital after being shot by Israeli forces while gathering to receive bags of flour from aid trucks. [Mariam Dagga/AP Photo]
Palestinians carry the body of a person who was killed while trying to reach aid trucks entering northern Gaza through the Zikim crossing with Israel, during his funeral outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]