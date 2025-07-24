A devastating wildfire in southern Cyprus has killed two people and prompted hundreds to flee as flames ravaged approximately 100 square kilometres (38 square miles) of territory in a wine-producing region north of the city of Limassol.

The blaze erupted around midday on Wednesday and continues raging across multiple fronts, endangering more than a dozen villages.

Authorities discovered two victims in a charred vehicle, trapped by the rapidly advancing inferno. At least 10 others suffered injuries, with two in serious condition.

Extreme weather has fuelled the fire’s intensity, with temperatures soaring to 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday and forecast to reach 44C (111.2F) on Thursday, making it the year’s hottest day. Powerful, erratic winds have severely hampered containment efforts.

The Ministry of Interior mandated immediate evacuations throughout a 14km (8.7 miles) stretch of mountainous area. Children at a campsite near Lofou village were also moved to safety. Video footage revealed trees, vegetation, and homes consumed by flames, while thick smoke shrouded the region.

President Nikos Christodoulides visited the command centre in Ayios Efraim and implored residents to heed evacuation directives.

More than 250 firefighters are combating the inferno with assistance from 13 aircraft. Spain is dispatching two firefighting planes, while Jordan has sent helicopters, and a British RAF Chinook based in Cyprus is providing additional support.

Officials have not been able to identify the fire’s cause, but stressed that unpredictable, gusty winds significantly contributed to its spread.

Cyprus is simultaneously experiencing severe drought conditions, with the nearby Kouris reservoir — the island’s largest — at merely 15.5 percent capacity, compounding the environmental crisis.

This wildfire ranks among the most severe the island has experienced in years, with conditions worsening under extreme heat and dangerously arid circumstances.