Deadly Cyprus wildfire claims two lives, forces mass evacuations

Extreme heat and powerful winds fuel a raging wildfire in Cyprus, endangering villages and displacing hundreds.

A firefighter battles a forest fire in the Cypriot village of Souni, in the Limassol province
A firefighter battles a forest fire in the Cypriot village of Souni, in the Limassol province. [Etienne Torbey/AFP]
Published On 24 Jul 2025

A devastating wildfire in southern Cyprus has killed two people and prompted hundreds to flee as flames ravaged approximately 100 square kilometres (38 square miles) of territory in a wine-producing region north of the city of Limassol.

The blaze erupted around midday on Wednesday and continues raging across multiple fronts, endangering more than a dozen villages.

Authorities discovered two victims in a charred vehicle, trapped by the rapidly advancing inferno. At least 10 others suffered injuries, with two in serious condition.

Extreme weather has fuelled the fire’s intensity, with temperatures soaring to 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday and forecast to reach 44C (111.2F) on Thursday, making it the year’s hottest day. Powerful, erratic winds have severely hampered containment efforts.

The Ministry of Interior mandated immediate evacuations throughout a 14km (8.7 miles) stretch of mountainous area. Children at a campsite near Lofou village were also moved to safety. Video footage revealed trees, vegetation, and homes consumed by flames, while thick smoke shrouded the region.

President Nikos Christodoulides visited the command centre in Ayios Efraim and implored residents to heed evacuation directives.

More than 250 firefighters are combating the inferno with assistance from 13 aircraft. Spain is dispatching two firefighting planes, while Jordan has sent helicopters, and a British RAF Chinook based in Cyprus is providing additional support.

Officials have not been able to identify the fire’s cause, but stressed that unpredictable, gusty winds significantly contributed to its spread.

Cyprus is simultaneously experiencing severe drought conditions, with the nearby Kouris reservoir — the island’s largest — at merely 15.5 percent capacity, compounding the environmental crisis.

This wildfire ranks among the most severe the island has experienced in years, with conditions worsening under extreme heat and dangerously arid circumstances.

A firefighter uses a hose to cool a burnt area during a wildfire at the area of Souni, near Limassol, Cyprus July 24, 2025. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Cyprus has been on high alert for fires this summer after three consecutive arid winters. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]
A burned car is seen in Souni village, Cyprus, during a massive wildfire on the southern side of the east Mediterranean island nation's Troodos mountain range, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis informed the state-run Cyprus News Agency that while there are currently no active fire fronts, crews continue to combat numerous flare-ups. He warned that winds are expected to intensify later in the day. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
A firefighting helicopter drops water to extinguish fire at the area of Souni near Limassol, Cyprus July 24, 2025. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A firefighting helicopter releases water to douse flames in the Souni region near Limassol, as a fleet of up to 14 aircraft continues water drops over difficult-to-access terrain. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]
Burned houses are seen in Souni village, Cyprus, during a massive wildfire on the southern side of the east Mediterranean island nation's Troodos mountain range, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
The fire forced the evacuation of 14 villages along a 14km (8.7-mile) stretch of mountainous terrain. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
Resident Antonis Christou looks at a burned area in Souni village, Cyprus, during a massive wildfire on the southern side of the east Mediterranean island nation's Troodos mountain range, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus has requested help through the European Union's civil protection mechanism, with Spain expected to send two aircraft on Thursday, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
A man speaking on his cellphone walks through a burned area in Souni village, Cyprus, during a massive wildfire on the southern side of the east Mediterranean island nation's Troodos mountain range, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus has struggled with a protracted drought, pushing scarce water resources to critically low levels. The affected area sits just north of Cyprus's Kouris reservoir, the island's largest. It was at just 15.5 percent of its capacity on Wednesday. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
A firefighter along with her colleagues try to extinguish a fire in Souni village, Cyprus, during a massive wildfire on the southern side of the east Mediterranean island nation's Troodos mountain range, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
A firefighter and her fellow crew members battle to control a blaze in Souni village as part of efforts to combat a massive wildfire raging through the southern region of the east Mediterranean island nation's Troodos mountain range. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
Flames burn near a house in Souni village, Cyprus, during a massive wildfire on the southern side of the east Mediterranean island nation's Troodos mountain range, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Police continued to block road access to the fire-affected communities as residents vented against what they called a disorganised response to the fire. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
A man takes a photograph in front of a burned house in Souni village, Cyprus, during a massive wildfire on the southern side of the east Mediterranean island nation's Troodos mountain range, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
A man captures a photograph in front of a charred residence in Souni village amid a devastating wildfire sweeping through the southern portion of the east Mediterranean island nation's Troodos mountain range. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]