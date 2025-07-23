In Pictures

Aid groups warn of ‘mass starvation’ in Gaza

More than 100 aid groups warn of mass starvation in Gaza, urge ceasefire and end to Israel blocking humanitarian aid.

Palestinian boy Mosab Al-Debs, 14
Palestinian boy Mosab al-Debs, 14, who is malnourished according to medics, lies on a bed at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
A coalition of 109 humanitarian and human rights organisations, including Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and Refugees International, has issued a stark warning: mass starvation is now spreading across Gaza, while critical aid remains blocked just outside the enclave.

In their joint statement, the organisations demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the full removal of all restrictions on aid delivery. They condemned the Israeli government’s siege for creating conditions of “chaos, starvation, and death”, citing that food, clean water, and medical supplies are unable to reach those in need due to severe access restrictions.

At least 10 Palestinians have died of forced starvation in the past 24 hours in Gaza, bringing the death toll from hunger to 111, including at least 80 children, according to the territory’s Ministry of Health.

More than 800 Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while attempting to reach food, mostly in mass shootings by Israeli forces near Israel- and United States-backed GHF distribution points. The agency has come under sharp criticism, including from the United Nations, for its lack of neutrality and for allowing military involvement in aid distribution.

Israel, which maintains control over all entry points into Gaza, denies responsibility for the food shortages.

Palestinians, mostly children, push to receive a hot meal at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yuni
Palestinian children wait to receive a hot meal at a charity kitchen in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis. [AFP]
People make their way along al-Rashid street in western Jabalia
More than 800 Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while attempting to reach food, mostly in mass shootings by Israeli forces near GaHF distribution points. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A mother holds her malnurished toddler amidst the war.
Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, a one-and-a-half-year-old child, has dropped from 9kg to 6kg, and he struggles to survive in a tent in Gaza City where milk, food, and other necessities are nonexistent. [Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-Arini/Anadolu]
Palestinian mother Alaa Al-Najjar mourns her three-month-old baby Yehia, who died due to malnutrition
Palestinian mother Alaa al-Najjar mourns her three-month-old baby Yehia, who died due to malnutrition, according to medics, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Adham carries the body of his nephew, six-week-old infant Yousef al-Safadi, who died of starvation.
Adham carries the body of his nephew, six-week-old infant Yousef al-Safadi, who died of starvation according to health officials, in Gaza City. [Khamis Al-Rifi/Reuters]
Seela Barbakh, an 11-month-old Palestinian girl who is malnourished, according to medics, is held by her mother, Najah, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed
Seela Barbakh, a malnourished 11-month-old Palestinian girl, is held by her mother, Najah, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Gaza City, July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen in Gaza City. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]