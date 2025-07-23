A coalition of 109 humanitarian and human rights organisations, including Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and Refugees International, has issued a stark warning: mass starvation is now spreading across Gaza, while critical aid remains blocked just outside the enclave.

In their joint statement, the organisations demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the full removal of all restrictions on aid delivery. They condemned the Israeli government’s siege for creating conditions of “chaos, starvation, and death”, citing that food, clean water, and medical supplies are unable to reach those in need due to severe access restrictions.

At least 10 Palestinians have died of forced starvation in the past 24 hours in Gaza, bringing the death toll from hunger to 111, including at least 80 children, according to the territory’s Ministry of Health.

More than 800 Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while attempting to reach food, mostly in mass shootings by Israeli forces near Israel- and United States-backed GHF distribution points. The agency has come under sharp criticism, including from the United Nations, for its lack of neutrality and for allowing military involvement in aid distribution.

Israel, which maintains control over all entry points into Gaza, denies responsibility for the food shortages.