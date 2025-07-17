Israel launched a series of air attacks on central Damascus, hitting a Ministry of Defence compound and areas near the presidential palace.

The attacks on Wednesday killed at least three people and wounded 34, according to Syria’s Ministry of Health, as reported by state media.

Israel also conducted attacks in southern Syria, where violent clashes between Druze groups, Bedouin tribes, and Syrian security forces have persisted for more than four days.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that more than 250 people have died in Suwayda province during these confrontations.

Israel, which occupies the Syrian Golan Heights, claims its operations are intended to protect the Druze minority – whom it views as a potential ally – and to target pro-government forces allegedly attacking it.

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli attacks on Damascus and Suwayda as “part of a systematic Israeli policy to ignite tension and chaos and undermine security in Syria”, urging the international community to take “urgent action” against Israeli aggression.

The air attacks followed deadly clashes in Suwayda between Syrian government forces and local Druze fighters.

The conflict began with reciprocal kidnappings and attacks between Druze fighters and local Bedouin tribes. Government troops intervened to restore order but ended up clashing with Druze groups and reportedly targeted civilians in some instances.

The Druze, a minority with significant influence in both Syria and Israel, are regarded by Israel as loyal allies, with many serving in the Israeli military. A Tuesday ceasefire quickly collapsed, with fighting resuming the following day.

On Wednesday, the Syrian government and Druze leader Sheikh Yousef Jarbou announced a new ceasefire in the city, and said the army had begun withdrawing from Suwayda.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said on Thursday that protecting the country’s Druze citizens and their rights is a priority, as he announced that local leaders will take control of security in Suwayda in a bid to end the violence.

Suwayda’s Druze community appears divided. Leader Yasser Jarbou announced that a ceasefire had been negotiated with the Syrian government, while another leader, Hikmat al-Hijri, rejected any such agreement. Many Syrian Druze oppose Israeli intervention on their behalf.

Israel has been working to expand its control in southern Syria since President Bashar al-Assad’s fall in December. Rather than pursuing security agreements with Syria, Israel has conducted repeated bombing campaigns in the country this year. Many analysts suggest Israel prefers a weakened Syria over a potentially threatening stronger neighbour.