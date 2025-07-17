In Pictures

Aftermath of deadly Israeli air attacks in Damascus

The military compound was struck twice, causing structural damage with smoke visible across the city.

The Syrian Defence Ministry building sits heavily damaged.
The Syrian Defence Ministry building sits heavily damaged after Israeli air attacks in Damascus, Syria [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Published On 17 Jul 2025

Israel launched a series of air attacks on central Damascus, hitting a Ministry of Defence compound and areas near the presidential palace.

The attacks on Wednesday killed at least three people and wounded 34, according to Syria’s Ministry of Health, as reported by state media.

Israel also conducted attacks in southern Syria, where violent clashes between Druze groups, Bedouin tribes, and Syrian security forces have persisted for more than four days.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that more than 250 people have died in Suwayda province during these confrontations.

Israel, which occupies the Syrian Golan Heights, claims its operations are intended to protect the Druze minority – whom it views as a potential ally – and to target pro-government forces allegedly attacking it.

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli attacks on Damascus and Suwayda as “part of a systematic Israeli policy to ignite tension and chaos and undermine security in Syria”, urging the international community to take “urgent action” against Israeli aggression.

The air attacks followed deadly clashes in Suwayda between Syrian government forces and local Druze fighters.

The conflict began with reciprocal kidnappings and attacks between Druze fighters and local Bedouin tribes. Government troops intervened to restore order but ended up clashing with Druze groups and reportedly targeted civilians in some instances.

The Druze, a minority with significant influence in both Syria and Israel, are regarded by Israel as loyal allies, with many serving in the Israeli military. A Tuesday ceasefire quickly collapsed, with fighting resuming the following day.

On Wednesday,  the Syrian government and Druze leader Sheikh Yousef Jarbou announced a new ceasefire in the city, and said the army had begun withdrawing from Suwayda.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said on Thursday that protecting the country’s Druze citizens and their rights is a priority, as he announced that local leaders will take control of security in Suwayda in a bid to end the violence.

Suwayda’s Druze community appears divided. Leader Yasser Jarbou announced that a ceasefire had been negotiated with the Syrian government, while another leader, Hikmat al-Hijri, rejected any such agreement. Many Syrian Druze oppose Israeli intervention on their behalf.

Israel has been working to expand its control in southern Syria since President Bashar al-Assad’s fall in December. Rather than pursuing security agreements with Syria, Israel has conducted repeated bombing campaigns in the country this year. Many analysts suggest Israel prefers a weakened Syria over a potentially threatening stronger neighbour.

Aftermath of the Israeli air strikes in Damascus
A soldier passes in front the damaged Syrian Defence Ministry building. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Aftermath of the Israeli air strikes in Damascus
Security members carry belongings as they leave the damaged Syrian Defence Ministry building. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Aftermath of the Israeli air strikes in Damascus
Israel launched powerful air attacks in Damascus on Wednesday, blowing up part of the Defence Ministry and hitting near the presidential palace. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Aftermath of the Israeli air strikes in Damascus
The attacks marked a significant Israeli escalation against the administration of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Aftermath of the Israeli air strikes in Damascus
A torn Syrian flag waves at the Syrian Defence Ministry building which was heavily damaged after Israeli air attacks in Damascus. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Aftermath of the Israeli air strikes in Damascus
An Israeli official said the entrance to the military headquarters in Damascus was struck, along with a military target near the presidential palace. The official said Syrian forces were not acting to prevent attacks on Druze and were part of the problem. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Aftermath of the Israeli air strikes in Damascus
A man walks with a Syrian flag, after powerful air attacks shook Damascus on Wednesday. [Khalil Ashawi/Reuters]
Aftermath of the Israeli air strikes in Damascus
Soldiers inspect the damaged Syrian Defence Ministry building. [Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo]
Aftermath of the Israeli air strikes in Damascus
Smoke rises from an Israeli air attack on the Syrian Defence Ministry, in Damascus, Syria. [SANA/AP Photo]