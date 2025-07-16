In Pictures

Cambodia deploys rodents for life-saving mine detection operations

Giant pouched rats expertly detect TNT, helping clear mines and remnants from Cambodia’s conflict-ridden terrain.

A mine detection rat with the humanitarian demining organisation APOPO sniffs a warning sign on a landmine field in Siem Reap, Cambodia [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]
Published On 16 Jul 2025

In Cambodia, African giant pouched rats have become vital allies in detecting landmines that have devastated the Southeast Asian nation, despite the squeamishness they might cause some.

These substantial rodents – reaching up to 45cm (18in) long and weighing up to 1.5kg(3.3lb) – navigate minefields with agility, alerting handlers when they detect TNT, the primary explosive in most mines and ordnance.

“While working with these rats, I have always found mines and they have never skipped a single one,” said Mott Sreymom, a handler at APOPO, the humanitarian organisation that trains and deploys these detection teams globally. “I really trust these mine detection rats,” she told The Associated Press at a Siem Reap province minefield.

Cambodia’s land has been extensively contaminated after three decades of conflict. A 2004 survey by the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) identified approximately 4,500 sq km (1,700sq miles) of affected terrain spanning all 25 provinces and nearly half of Cambodia’s villages. As of 2018, 1,970 sq km (760sq miles) remained uncleared.

The rats’ exceptional sense of smell makes them invaluable to APOPO, which also uses canine detection teams. “Dogs and rats are better compared to other animals because they are trainable,” explained Alberto Zacarias, a field supervisor for APOPO’s technical survey dog teams. “They are also friendly and easily learn commands.”

Since Cambodia’s demining efforts began officially in 1992, more than 1.1 million mines and approximately 2.9 million other explosive war remnants have been cleared, according to a 2022 government report.

For handlers like Mott, these rodents are more than just detection tools: “We work with them almost daily, so we get closer. They are very friendly and they don’t move around and get scared. They are like family.”

Rat detection teams march in line towards a landmine field in Siem Reap, Cambodia. [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]
Mott Sreymom, 34, a rat handler, applies sunblock to an African giant pouched rat in preparation for a day of demining in Siem Reap. [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]
A Soviet-made POMZ-2M landmine is detected by an African Giant Pouched Rat on a landmine field in Siem Reap, Cambodia. [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]
Alberto Zacarias, a field supervisor for APOPO's technical survey dog teams, conducts a safety briefing in Preah Vihear. [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]
A mine detection rat works in a landmine field in Siem Reap. [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]
Rat detection teams with the humanitarian demining organization APOPO deploy to a landmine field in Siem Reap, Cambodia. [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]
Mott Sreymom, 34, a rat handler, carries an African giant pouched rat back from a landmine field. [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]
Chan Vannak, 51, a technical assistant at the Siem Reap Physical Rehabilitation Center, shaves down a prosthetic leg for a landmine victim in Cambodia. [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]
Bunn Viseth, 25, a dog handler with the humanitarian deming group APOPO, works with Kim, a five-year-old K-9, to clear a landmine field in Preah Vihear, Cambodia. [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]
Landmine victims wait in line at the Siem Reap Physical Rehabilitation Center. [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]
A woman holds the hand of her granddaughter and exits Koh Ker Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Preah Vihear, Cambodia, still undergoing humanitarian demining efforts. [Anton L. Delgado/AP Photo]